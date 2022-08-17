Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
fox26houston.com
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
Tacos y Más: Eating at this Houston taqueria after mass is a sacred Sunday ritual
Taqueria de Buey y Vaca in the Northside is the place to go on weekends.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
News Channel 25
Houston man accused of murder at large: Police
HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14. Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue
The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
1 Person Dead In Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston police reported that they are investigating a fatal crash at 1098 North Eldridge Parkway. The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6.45 AM on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
Mexican-inspired bar within a bar makes a comeback in Montrose
The Houston couple behind Nobie's and Toasted Coconut reopen Quiote after a two-year hiatus.
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
myfoxzone.com
Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
