Houston, TX

KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
fox26houston.com

Northeast Houston home given to refugee family

HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
News Channel 25

Houston man accused of murder at large: Police

HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14. Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
B93

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
myfoxzone.com

Third suspect arrested in 2021 dragging death of beloved Houston grandmother

HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
HOUSTON, TX

