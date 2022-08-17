ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Dove Creek Equine Rescue giving horses a second chance

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue has been around for nearly ten years, working as a non-profit to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome horses in the Texas Panhandle. This year, they’re joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. Ali McEwen, Dove Creek’s operations director and volunteer coordinator, said while they are not a “normal” animal […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD is searching for a missing teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help searching for a missing teen girl. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on foot leaving the Oakridge Apartments, located at 2727 Virginia Street. APD said she was wearing a black hooded […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?

One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department. The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded...
BORGER, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
agdaily.com

Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion

Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX
katzenworld.co.uk

Kaiju Special Saturday Cat Guest Star

The following guest story has been submitted by Martha:. On a hot mid-April day in Amarillo, TX, a family out walking followed the screams to a dirty, hungry, 4-week-old black kitten in a pile of rusty car parts. The mom contacted the Amarillo SPCA which in turn contacted one of their fosterers. He quickly proved good at climbing, especially jeans, and taught a couple of his foster siblings.
AMARILLO, TX

