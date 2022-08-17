Read full article on original website
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
Clear the Shelters: Dove Creek Equine Rescue giving horses a second chance
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dove Creek Equine Rescue has been around for nearly ten years, working as a non-profit to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome horses in the Texas Panhandle. This year, they’re joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. Ali McEwen, Dove Creek’s operations director and volunteer coordinator, said while they are not a “normal” animal […]
APD is searching for a missing teen
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help searching for a missing teen girl. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on foot leaving the Oakridge Apartments, located at 2727 Virginia Street. APD said she was wearing a black hooded […]
Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?
One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
VIDEO: Panhandle Plains Historical Museum releases 2 vehicles to get students ‘reved up’ about STEM
Friday is looking to be, more or less, a typical August day. VIDEO: Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway. VIDEO: Palo Duro Canyon officials expect to close trails this weekend due to rainy weather. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Borger teacher named a...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
VIDEO: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
VIDEO: Panhandle Plains Historical Museum releases 2 vehicles to get students ‘reved up’ about STEM. Friday is looking to be, more or less, a typical August day. VIDEO: Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: 2 Canyon...
Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department. The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded...
Myhighplains.com
Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children in need
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet donated 45 pairs of shoes to children today who went to school with worn and torn shoes. The shoe closet began in 2010 and gives shoes to children in the community who go to school with holes in their shoes. Since beginning...
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
agdaily.com
Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion
Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dameron park in Hereford. The event will include a tractor parade and show, food booths and vendors, bounce houses, a washer and volleyball tournament, and music.
Amarillo under flood advisory
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
Amarillo plans groundbreaking for Santa Fe Depot Pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion to be located on the Santa Fe Depot property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure to add the pavilion to the depot during a […]
Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150. For more...
katzenworld.co.uk
Kaiju Special Saturday Cat Guest Star
The following guest story has been submitted by Martha:. On a hot mid-April day in Amarillo, TX, a family out walking followed the screams to a dirty, hungry, 4-week-old black kitten in a pile of rusty car parts. The mom contacted the Amarillo SPCA which in turn contacted one of their fosterers. He quickly proved good at climbing, especially jeans, and taught a couple of his foster siblings.
