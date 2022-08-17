Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Probation/Community Corrections Department will be closed Friday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Probation Department and Community Corrections will be closed on Friday, August 19th. The office will be closed for staff development training. The offices will reopen on Monday, August 22 during regular business hours.
wbiw.com
New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
vincennespbs.org
Road work begins Monday in Martin County
A highway in Martin County will close next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that 150 about 2.5 miles east of State Road 550 near Shoals will shut down. Workers will replace a small structure. This is the final of eight locations on the contract to replace drainage structures...
wbiw.com
Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
wbiw.com
The Bartholomew County Historical Society is hosting their annual Reeves Festival on Saturday, August 27th
EDINBURGH – The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 27th at the farm which is located at 13730 North County Road 100 West.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
wbiw.com
Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony
SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
wbiw.com
Monroe County Y hosts New Mind Body Studio Grand Opening at the Southeast Y
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County YMCA is hosting an Open House week to celebrate the grand opening of their new Mind Body Studio at the Southeast Y (2125 S. Highland Avenue in Bloomington. The Y’s new Mind Body Studio will host a range of Mind Body classes that incorporate...
wbiw.com
North sweeps slow-starting Stars
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North pulled out a tough third set to complete a sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Saturday morning. The Cougars clawed their way to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Stars (0-3). “The girls were slow off the bus,” BNL...
wbiw.com
Applications being accepted for Leadership Lawrence County
BEDFORD – First started in 1986, Leadership Lawrence County is a well-respected program focused on encouraging civic engagement and building leaders in our community. Apply no later than September 9th. Employers, this is a great avenue to developing your staff into strong leaders and community-minded citizens.
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
wbiw.com
The Oolitic Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a community wide CPR class in September
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a community-wide CPR Class on Saturday, September 24th. The class will cost $70 per person, a savings of nearly $15 when taken through another resource, and will include the CPR book and certification card. The Oolitic VFD will also...
wbiw.com
BNL girls third, boys fourth at Seymour
SEYMOUR – Jonah Bailey finished fourth overall while powering Bedford North Lawrence to fourth place in the Seymour Invitational during boys high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 87 points. Jennings County won the event with 33, followed by Seymour (48) and Brownstown (79) in the...
vincennespbs.org
Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies
A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
wbiw.com
Stars split matches in Invitational
BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
