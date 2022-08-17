Effective: 2022-08-21 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Red River, Union and Webster. In northeast Texas, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional heavy rainfall may continue beyond Monday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

