Application Time for 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana Program
INDIANA — It’s time for Hoosier companies to see if their workplace has that certain kind of magic. Employers can now apply for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s annual Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in the state as determined through...
Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
Honoring Hoosier Homesteaders
More than 100 Indiana farms were recently honored with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair. State Reps. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) and Dave Abbott (R-Rome City) discuss the farming families receiving centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial awards.
State of Indiana & Lilly Endowment announces $111 million investment to support early literacy for Hoosier students
INDIANA — Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner joined Lilly Endowment Inc. to announce the state’s largest-ever financial investment in literacy, expanding Indiana’s commitment to supporting literacy development for Hoosier students. This combined investment from the state and Lilly Endowment...
Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
