UScellular donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

UScellular has announced a $30,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP) in Pitt County to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. The company has invested in the clubs to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.

The STEM learning and experience provided is designed to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow, and according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcomes survey, the youth at clubs display far greater interest in pursuing STEM careers than their peers nationally (52% vs. 27%).

This year, the funding will support the clubs in Pitt County by expanding STEM programming in areas of computer science, robotics and literacy essentials while providing enhanced opportunities for deserving youth.

“We’ve heard from parents and students that they think STEM is good for their future careers but 48% of students and 41% of parents don’t know enough about the opportunities a STEM education would afford,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain here in Pitt County provides this critical access so that we can build a future of bright and enthusiastic tech leaders.

“We are thrilled to continue this work with UScellular to support STEM education for deserving youth in eastern North Carolina,” said Kimberly Reaves, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Chief Operating Officer and Interim president & CEO.

“UScellular has been a loyal supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs for many years. We are grateful for their generosity and investing in great futures for youth who need us now, more than ever.”

Last year, UScellular donated 2,845 hotspots and services — a value of nearly $2.6 million — to 35 Boys & Girls Clubs as a part of the After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $21.4 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. There are five Clubs located throughout Pitt County, two in Beaufort County, one in Lenoir County, one in Greene County, two in Martin County, three in Craven County and three in Carteret County. Club programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and citizenship with an over-arching goal of building strong youth and communities.