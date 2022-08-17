ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Business Insider

Giving student-loan borrowers behind on payments a chance to return to good standing is 'literally the definition of insanity,' a top Republican lawmaker says

The Education Department has a plan to return student-loan borrowers in default to good standing. GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx said doing so would be "insanity" because it would give them access to more debt. Per the department, borrowers would have a year after the payment pause expires to access the...
AOL Corp

Students duped out of over $800,000 in debt relief scam will get money back, feds say

Refunds are on the way for thousands of borrowers duped out of their money in a student loan debt relief scheme, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency plans to send 14,521 checks totaling over $822,000 to people tricked into paying for services offered by Student Advocates, which falsely promised to lower or completely wipe out student loan payments and debt, officials wrote in a news release.
