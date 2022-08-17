Read full article on original website
200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation
A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
A 39-year-old veteran left a job paying $80,000 to start her own business because she knew she could do it better than her bosses
Antisha Walley started a business after realizing she could do things better on her own. She's on track to take home $70,000 this year.
Meet a dad with 6-figure student debt for his kids' college who Airbnbs his house for an extra $31,000 a year to keep up with payments
George Botelho owes more than $273,000 in student loan debt that helped his kids go to college. He lives in his basement and rents his house on Airbnb to keep up with monthly payments. He wants the Biden administration to consider relief for those who pay alimony on top of...
7.5 million student-loan borrowers are getting a fresh shot at debt relief. Here's how to know if you qualify.
Biden's Education Department released details for its "Fresh Start" plan to aid defaulted student-loan borrowers. Here's how to qualify and enroll.
Why Most People Don’t Want Student Debt To Be Forgiven
Should student loans receive the grace of widespread forgiveness? In a recent GOBankingRates poll on the topic of student loan forgiveness, 47% of the 9,741 responses replied no. The "yes" answers to...
Giving student-loan borrowers behind on payments a chance to return to good standing is 'literally the definition of insanity,' a top Republican lawmaker says
The Education Department has a plan to return student-loan borrowers in default to good standing. GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx said doing so would be "insanity" because it would give them access to more debt. Per the department, borrowers would have a year after the payment pause expires to access the...
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year. Under the Fresh Start Initiative, a lifeline is being offered to eligible student loan borrowers who...
Biden administration cancels $3.9 billion in student debt for 208,000 borrowers defrauded by ITT Tech
The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it would cancel the student loans for 208,000 borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute. The relief totals $3.9 billion. The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel all remaining federal student debt taken on by borrowers who were defrauded...
Older Americans owe $47,000 in student debt—nearly twice as much as new grads. It’s jeopardizing their retirement plans
Though student loan debt is often portrayed as an issue holding back primarily younger generations financially, Americans ages 45 and up hold significantly higher balances than new grads on average, according to a new report. An analysis of Credit Karma member information finds that 23% of the 21 million people...
Students duped out of over $800,000 in debt relief scam will get money back, feds say
Refunds are on the way for thousands of borrowers duped out of their money in a student loan debt relief scheme, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency plans to send 14,521 checks totaling over $822,000 to people tricked into paying for services offered by Student Advocates, which falsely promised to lower or completely wipe out student loan payments and debt, officials wrote in a news release.
Student Loans Will Probably Be Paused Again, but You May Want to Keep Making Payments Anyway
Federal student loan payments are slated to resume after Aug. 31, but experts believe President Biden will extend the current moratorium at least through the end of the year. If you can make payments during the pause, you can make a dent in your debt instead of just paying toward the interest.
