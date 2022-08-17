ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

This Michelin lauded chef goes 'dirty' with new Santa Monica chicken shop

By Stephanie Breijo
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Augie’s on Main

Mélisse’s Josiah Citrin has launched a quick-and-casual Santa Monica restaurant specializing in “dirty” chicken, a signature dish from the lauded chef’s Citrin restaurant. At Augie’s on Main, the baked Jidori chicken — coated in panko, preserved lemon and confit garlic — joins the Citrin burger, chicken sandwiches, salads, a veggie burger and sides such as ratatouille, corn “ribs” and whipped potatoes on a menu that marks the chef’s most casual current venture. Add-ons such as roasted chicken pan drippings, fermented green chile sauce and charred house-made salsa are available, as is patio seating. Augie’s on Main is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until the chicken sells out.

2428 Main St., Santa Monica, augiesonmain.com

Mr. T

A contemporary French bistro from Paris has expanded to Los Angeles with options such as uni rice with confit egg yolk; caramelized duck with local potatoes and crepe; chicken tsukune mille feuille; and seasonal tasting menus. Mr. T, named for the Paris location’s head chef, Tsuyoshi Miyazaki, is set to open Aug. 16 in Hollywood from restaurateur Guillaume Guedj of Gyoza Bar and Ramen Bar, also in Paris. Cocktails include classics and house concoctions, while the wine list features California and Old World wines with a focus on Burgundy and Bordeaux. The space offers indoor and outdoor dining, an on-site herb garden and an open kitchen, which will be helmed by Alisa Vannah (formerly of Chi Spacca and République). Mr. T will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

953 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, instagram.com/mrtlarestaurant

Hansei

A dinner series running through spring of 2023 is exploring Japanese American cuisine, Japanese immigrant food and identity in L.A., and the evolution of both. Chef Chris Ono (formerly of Yojimbo and Eleven Madison Park) has launched Hansei, a tasting menu at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo, with a dinner that progresses through the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Center and the James Irvine Japanese Garden with dishes such as a modern take on the California roll, made with Dungeness crab, uni and crystalized soy; cornflake-breaded chicken wings; and peaches-and-cream mochi. The beverage program incorporates small-batch sake and craft beer, along with wine from Japanese vintners. Hansei runs Wednesday to Friday with seatings from 6 to 9 p.m.

244 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, (213) 628-2725, jaccc.org/hansei

Workshop Kitchen & Bar

Palm Springs restaurant Workshop Kitchen & Bar has expanded with an L.A. outpost, filling the former Odys + Penelope space with farmers market-inspired, French technique-driven dishes from chef Michael Beckman. The format offers two tasting-menu tracks — one featuring meat and fish, for $90, the other plant-based, for $75 — as well as shareable dishes and supplemental courses. Options include yellowtail crudo with rhubarb tea and blood orange; braised artichokes with gnocchi; chicken-fried oyster mushrooms; and cauliflower mousse with nori. Vinson Ching (formerly of 189 by Dominique Ansel) is chef de cuisine, while Vincent Samarco — formerly of restaurant Belle Vie and of its eponymous documentary — is sommelier and general manager. Workshop Kitchen & Bar in L.A. is open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.

127 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, workshopkitchenbar.com

Emmy Squared

A Detroit-style pizza chain with locations in New York, Virginia, Tennessee and beyond has touched down in L.A. with its first outpost on the West Coast. Operating inside brewery Santa Monica Brew Works, Emmy Squared serves crisp-bottomed square pies in options such as pepperoni; hot chicken with Alabama white sauce; vegan meatball; vodka sauce with pecorino; and burrata with sausage. Salads, sandwiches, small plates and build-your-own pizza options are also on offer. Emmy Squared is now open Monday to Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.

1920 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 828-7629, emmysquaredpizza.com

Massis Kabob

The 1976-founded local chain Massis Kabob is known for its fast-casual Armenian and Persian kabobs and pita sandwiches housed within malls from Canoga Park to Arcadia, but on Aug. 26 the Baghdassarian family is expanding its business with its first stand-alone restaurant. The 3,500-square-foot Glendale spot will feature indoor and outdoor dining, beer and wine, 20 feet of open grilling on display from within the kitchen, and an order-at-the-counter format. Massis Kabob's newest location will open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

301 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, massiskabob.com

Massis Kabob has moved its grand opening date to Sept. 3, which will include a block party celebration beginning at noon; the restaurant will still open to the public on Aug. 26.

