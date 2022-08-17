Read full article on original website
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
Marvel goes ‘X-Treme’ this November with series of variant covers
Marvel Comics has announced November is gonna be X-Treme and they’re celebrating with X-Treme Marvel cariant covers. First announced at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, AIPT can now show you all the gloriously XXX-treme covers. Each bombastic piece is jampacked with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and pouches, too.
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
DC Comics reveals ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ armband
DC Comics has revealed via their community message board the black armband featuring The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo that is included in the premium polybag variant. The armband is a tribute to the black armband released 30 years ago, allowing readers can wear the new armband in solidarity...
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #2 features the great new Spider-UK character
With a new Spider-Verse movie on the way, Marvel Comics has kicked the Great Web for a new comics event titled Edge of Spider-Verse. The first issue blended fun alternate reality Spider-Man characters while creating a new threat for the heroes to band together and defeat. Like the last issue,...
November 2022 Image Comics solicitations: Plenty of sci-fi and superheroes
I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH. NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book
Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri launch new ongoing series ‘Invincible Iron Man’ #1 this December
Marvel Comics has announced a new Iron Man series is on the way this December, and it’s by none other than X-Men scribe Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. The series follows Christopher Cantwell’s incredible run–read our review of the latest collection to see what I mean–promising to bring Tony Stark to the darkest depths only to rise greater than ever! Out in comic shops on December 7th, the new series promises to dig up classic armors and confront old wounds as Iron Man overcomes a devastating defeat at the hands of a Marvel villain who’s “been making big waves throughout the Marvel Universe recently.”
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 – JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.
The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Valerio Schiti. Colors:...
Brian Michael Bendis and Dark Horse add ‘The Ones’ to Jinxworld lineup
Dark Horse Comics has announced a new Jinxworld title set for release on November 2nd: The Ones. Written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Jacob Edgar and colors by K.J. Diaz, The Ones is being described as Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets Goonies meets The Adam Project. “Jacob is...
Platform Comics 2022 10K Challenge interview: Christopher Gomez talks ‘All That’s Left’
Platform Comics just wrapped up their latest 10k Challenge, which featured a variety of comics creators and cartoonists. The 2022 10K Challenge gave contestants 10,000 minutes (about seven days, FYI) to make a comic from scratch. AIPT was happy to help sponsor the competition, which ended up with 12 creators featured in the new anthology that’s free to read right now.
‘Marvel-Verse: Ms. Marvel’ is short but effective
Marvel Comics has given Ms. Marvel the Marvel-Verse treatment this week, which gives fans of the MCU movies and television programs a taste of the comics. Essentially this line of trade paperbacks is for younger readers, which is obvious due to the size of the comic. It’s also less about giving an origin of a character and more about giving a general idea of them over five or six stories. Ms. Marvel is the latest to get the Marvel-Verse treatment because of the Ms. Marvel television show. The question is, does it have enough for new readers to get excited about?
DC Comics reveals [REDACTED] returns from the dead in ‘Batman vs. Robin’ preview
DC Comics has announced a very revealing preview of Batman vs. Robin #1, set to release September 13th, that’ll have fans talking. In fact, the reveal is so shocking DC Comics doesn’t name the character who returns, but you can see who it is in the preview below.
DC Comics announces ‘Waller vs. Wildstorm’ DC Black Label series
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. That includes a four-issue DC Black Label series Waller vs. Wildstorm. Set for release on November 15th, Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse team up with ERic Battle on the series.
