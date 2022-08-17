ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Planned Parenthood backing Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq53W_0hKsTii500

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Planned Parenthood, the family planning organization often in the maelstrom of the debate about abortion rights, is planning to drop some serious cash in North Carolina’s midterm election.

Planned Parenthood announced that it would spend $50 million to support candidates who advocate for continuing abortion rights, which is projected to be a key motivator for voters in November, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the matter to states to decide .

And in a follow-up release, Planned Parenthood said that North Carolina – and specifically U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley – would be a priority in that spending.

4 North Carolina Republican nominees leave abortion off of campaign websites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEfL6_0hKsTii500
Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley (WGHP file photo)

North Carolina is one of 29 states where abortions remain available , although a 1973 law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Federal Judge William Osteen on Wednesday reinstated the ban , ruling that previous federal rulings became irrelevant because of the ruling about Roe v. Wade.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the NC Supreme Court, is facing 13th District Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) for the seat being vacated by the retiring Republican Richard Burr. Polls have suggested the race is a tossup , with both candidates leading in various surveys.

Planned Parenthood’s release announced its Take Control 2022 campaign to reach about 6 million voters in support of candidates in Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Wisconsin, as well as North Carolina. It also said other programs would be active in Colorado, Maine, Ohio and Florida.

Planned Parenthood’s release says that “Congress must step up to restore and protect abortion rights so people can access safe, legal, and affordable reproductive health care regardless of their ZIP code. And with an extreme candidate like Ted Budd in the race, it has never been more important for North Carolina voters to elect reproductive rights champions who will protect their right to make their own health care decisions.”

Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race

Candidates’ positions

Beasley has embraced Planned Parenthood’s earlier announced endorsement .

“North Carolinians want a Senator who will protect their constitutional freedom to make decisions for their own families,” Kelci Hobson, Beasley’s campaign spokesperson, wrote in an email to WGHP. “As a former judge, Cheri spent over two decades protecting our rights and upholding the Constitution and she will continue to do that in the Senate. But Congressman Ted Budd has worked repeatedly to roll back our fundamental freedoms, including supporting a total ban on abortion, showing how out of step he truly is with what North Carolinians want and need.”

Said Samantha Cotten, comms director for Ted Budd’s campaign, in an email: “Planned Parenthood spent heavily in support of Kay Hagan in 2014 and Deborah Ross in 2016 so it’s not a surprise they would choose to waste their money again on a candidate who can’t win here in NC this year. Cheri Beasley is an extremist who supports abortion on demand for any reason up until the moment of birth and that’s out of step with North Carolina voters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076rtS_0hKsTii500
A Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St Louis. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

Budd has been firm in his position opposing abortion, saying on his campaign website that he “believes every life is precious and every person is made in God’s image. Science tells us that each of us is unique from conception, and we all have an unalienable constitutional right to life and protection under the law.” He also claims a 100% rating from National Right to Life and Susan B. Anthony List.

Beasley has been just as staunch in her support of what proponents commonly call “reproductive rights.” Beasley’s campaign site says she “supports the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and protect reproductive rights so that women can get the care they need no matter where they live.”

“Abortion rights are on the ballot in North Carolina, and whomever wins our elections will play a critical role in determining our ability to control our own bodies,” Emily Thompson, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, said in the release. “Planned Parenthood Votes knows what’s at stake for North Carolinians and will invest resources, time, and boots on the ground to elect reproductive rights champion Cheri Beasley to the U.S. Senate.”

Hot topic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmEnq_0hKsTii500
An AP-NORC Center poll finds a majority of U.S. adults feel “angry” or “sad” about the Supreme Court’s June decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed abortion rights for nearly 50 years. (AP Graphic)

Planned Parenthood’s announcement did not mention congressional races, but Democrats are in hot races in the 1st, 6th, 13th and 14th congressional districts – the only Democratic incumbent in those is Greensboro’s Kathy Manning in the 6th – and abortion is being ignored by some of the Republicans running statewide .

“In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the Republican agenda to ban abortion is too extreme, too dangerous, and too out of touch for North Carolinians,” Monica Robinson, spokesperson for the DCCC, told WGHP in an email. “From Bo Hines [GOP candidate against Wiley Nickel in the 13th District], who wants to ban abortion with no exceptions, to Christian Castelli [Manning’s opponent in the 6th], who tried to hide his support for an abortion ban by deleting it from his website, they’re going to answer for their attacks on women’s rights and health at the polls this November.”

The Associated Press said its r ecent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research “found a majority of Americans think Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. More than half of the respondents said they feel at least somewhat “sad” or “angry” about the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Polls consistently have shown Americans prefer some access to abortion , and that has appeared to have heightened since the court’s ruling. A recent ballot referendum in Kansas also showed overwhelming support for access to abortion and rallied supporters nationally. Before then North Carolinians also wanted to maintain abortion options.

Planned Parenthood told The AP that its plans include reaching those 6 million voters by knocking on doors, phone calls, digital ads, mail-out campaigns and radio ads. AP said it has run some TV ads in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 13

joe
3d ago

Planned parenthood is a murder regime. If you can vote for this with a clear conscience then it on you.

Reply
16
Chris Lemmons
3d ago

her commercials that says abortion is a constitutional right are hilarious. it's completely untrue. it's never been a constitutional ammendment or even mentioned in the constitution.

Reply
2
Related
FOX8 News

NC Rep. Manning responds after reports she bought stock in microchip companies before CHIPS Act vote

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) is pushing back against complaints about stock transactions involving microchip manufacturers that they say she made before she voted on a bill to help that industry. Fox Business News and the conservative The Carolina Journal both reported that Manning, who represents the 6th Congressional District, had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
WCNC

New, bipartisan effort meant to build trust, strengthen democracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 midterm elections are less than three months away. In light of the Jan. 6 insurrection and unsubstantiated claims about the validity of the 2020 election results, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are coming together to protect democracy. The national not-for-profit organization The Carter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Ted Budd
WNCT

Are shortages leading to underqualified teachers in North Carolina classrooms?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You’ve heard no doubt about the drastic need for teachers on a national scale, which usually gets an A-plus for attention. What you may not know is that those shortages have led states to hire thousands of underqualified teachers. And North Carolina is hiring more than most states, although state officials […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Senate#Election State#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#U S Senate#Republican#Democrat#The Nc Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
wschronicle.com

Beasley ignites Forsyth County Democrats during annual fundraiser

While addressing nearly 400 fellow Democrats, Cherie Beasley, who is looking to become the first Black woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, said during the November election they must stand together to fight for democracy and the state of North Carolina. Beasley’s address was the highlight of...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Map: What states haven’t banned ‘gay panic’ defense?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – In Missouri, a man on death row argued that he shouldn’t have been convicted of first-degree murder.  It wasn’t murder, the defense argued. The defendant shot and killed the man — who he’d pretended to be in a relationship with in order to get a Camaro — because the man […]
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers

(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy