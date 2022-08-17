Over the past few months, it’s occurred to me that at my ripe old age of 30, I’ve lost some dexterity in my hands. I used to be able to hold my iced coffee and phone securely in my hand, but these days, my mitts are limited to one function at a time—and I don’t like what that says about my mortality, frankly. Luckily, there are ways to improve dexterity, so let’s all ignore the creeping passage of time and our impending old age and focus instead on helping our hands be the best they can be.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO