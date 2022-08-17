ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

By Kevin S. Held
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaMUl_0hKsTTQ400

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri, woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said 34-year-old Danielle Ice appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to stealing catalytic converters and transporting the stolen car parts across state lines to resell them.

Danielle Ice told the court she and her husband, Leslie, stole at least 50 catalytic converters and sold them to Evan Marshall, who paid them approximately $20,000 for the stolen goods.

According to court documents, Danielle Ice is the last of seven defendants to plead guilty in this case. In addition to the Ices and Marshall, other co-defendants include Cody Ryder, Enx Khoshaba, Eric Kaltenbach, and Camren Joseph Davis.

Man who paid $120K for ‘Value Them Both’ recount speaks out

The Ices began stealing catalytic converters for Marshall in October 2020 and continued doing so through at least March 2021. Prosecutors said they would photograph an intended victim’s catalytic converter and send the photo to Marshall via text message. Marshall would determine if the particular converter was valuable and, if so, instructed the Ices to steal it.

Marshall provided the couple with a list of vehicles by year, make, and model that had valuable catalytic converters in order to target specific cars.

In January 2021, Marshall gave Danielle Ice approximately $1,500 to post bond for her husband, who was being held for a state criminal case.

Marshall previously admitted to federal authorities that he transported stolen catalytic converters, valued at $1 million or more, across state lines between December 2019 and October 2021. He also admitted to buying tens of thousands of the stolen converters from his co-defendants and other thieves and then reselling the parts for $1 million.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Danielle Ice pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines.

Under federal statutes, Danielle Ice will face up to five years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjan.com

Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah

(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
SHENANDOAH, IA
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person

A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Cars
KMZU

Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies

LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
MOBERLY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Sentencing#Theft#Fraud
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests Locally

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two arrests locally overnight on Thursday night into Friday. 12:38 am – 32-year-old Anthony R Brookshier of Cameron was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Pettis County Jail and released. 2:45 am – 23-year-old Henry F Eiserer of...
CAMERON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
kttn.com

Kansas man indicted in Missouri for fentanyl trafficking

A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug....
PITTSBURG, KS
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

63 road rage incident leads to charges

A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Woman just sentenced to prison faces new charges after overdose at Pettis County jail

An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy