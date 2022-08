INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, is facing criticism for a social media post that included a Nazi quote. The quote was attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, a trusted friend of Adolf Hitler who was tasked with presenting Hitler to the public in a more favorable light. He regulated German media, and spread violent, anti-Semitic content throughout Germany.

