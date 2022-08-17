ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

CLEAR Alert: UH police searching for missing Houston woman

HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was issued on Sunday for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. Lydia Garza, 48, went missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. Garza is described as a Latina woman standing...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV

A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
HOUSTON, TX
