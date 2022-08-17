Read full article on original website
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Man shot multiple times after leaving bar with wife in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times leaving a bar, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Telephone Road just south of Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Police said they were responding to the shooting and...
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
Missing Pieces: 2 men charged with murder in 2017 shooting deaths of Houston couple
HOUSTON — The families of a Houston couple shot and killed in 2017 may finally have some peace. Houston police said two men are in custody and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Robert Cerda, 29, and Rachel Delarosa, 34. The cold case was featured in our Missing Pieces segment last March.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
CLEAR Alert: UH police searching for missing Houston woman
HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was issued on Sunday for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. Lydia Garza, 48, went missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. Garza is described as a Latina woman standing...
Click2Houston.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Third suspect in 2021 killing of a beloved Houston grandmother in custody
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
4 suspects arrested in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of Massey brothers, FBCSO says
Four men are in custody nearly two years after two brothers - 15 and 17 years old - were shot in killed in Fresno.
kurv.com
Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV
A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after reportedly wrestling with girlfriend over gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after Houston police say he and his girlfriend reportedly wrestled over a handgun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. It happened in the 1300 block of Redford at around 2 a.m. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a couple, who...
Wanted | HPD search for man accused in shooting that killed one, injured another
HOUSTON — A man is charged and wanted in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in June. Investigators are looking for Javier Raul Contreras, 20, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. Houston Police...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: DWI suspect tells authorities he’s heading to “party further down the highway”
A man who crashed his vehicle in June while he was reportedly impaired told law enforcement he was driving from Houston to “a party further down the highway,” according to court documents. A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the single vehicle crash...
