What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead
------ City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review the development of a fire suppression and ADA assistance grant program, and consider possible grant opportunities for the Downtown Art Pedestal Project, which they voted not to proceed with at their last meeting.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000. John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (16) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko schools serving up new menu this fall
ELKO – In the fast-approaching new school year, students will have new menu choices as a new foodservice provider takes the lunchroom reins, and families throughout Elko County can benefit from free lunches for another year. “The company does a lot of from-scratch recipes,” said Bethany Watkins, administrative assistant...
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Prof. A.E. Kaye, the new principal of the high school, arrived from Eureka Monday night to take up his permanent residence here. He is a very pleasant gentleman and makes friends readily. ——— People are also reading…. The Depot Hotel piano is up for raffle. Here...
Elko woman sentenced to prison for 2 crimes
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 30 months in prison in separate burglary and stolen vehicle cases. Shayla A. Delaney, 22, was arrested three times last September, including once for residential burglary and once for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle. She pleaded guilty to burglary of a structure other than a dwelling or business and no contest possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Police investigate suspicious package on Cedar Street
ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is asking residents to avoid the avoid the area around the 700 block of Cedar Street. In a Facebook post Thursday morning the department said the area is closed due to a "suspicious package." Officers were still on the scene investigating at mid-morning. Check...
Police: No danger from suspicious pack
ELKO – A Cedar Street neighborhood was evacuated and cordoned off for more than three hours Thursday due to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”. Elko Police Department officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Cedar Street after a man was seen placing what appeared to be a backpack under bushes against a residence, and then walking away.
2news.com
Elko Man Accused of Running Over Family Member With Car
Elko County police have a man in custody accused of running over a family member with his car. Police say they found a 33-year-old victim in the roadway at 5th and Cedar Streets just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was hospitalized but told police the suspect had threatened...
