ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 30 months in prison in separate burglary and stolen vehicle cases. Shayla A. Delaney, 22, was arrested three times last September, including once for residential burglary and once for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle. She pleaded guilty to burglary of a structure other than a dwelling or business and no contest possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

ELKO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO