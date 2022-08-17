San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty

Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall.

It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth.

“Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job as a local prosecutor to volunteer for the recall against her former boss Chesa Boudin,” wrote Michael Barba of the San Francisco Standard, who broke the story last week. “Newly filed ethics records show she also raked in more than $100,000 as a consultant for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, a nonprofit that shares an address and virtually the same name as the organization behind the district attorney’s recall but is legally a separate entity.”

While “volunteering” for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy — the main group the Boudin recall — Jenkins made $153,000 consulting for a related nonprofit also called Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The first group is a 501(c)4 nonprofit that can engage in political campaigns. The second group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is legally barred from participating in political campaigns.

William Oberndorf, a billionaire and longtime Republican who was a major funder behind the Boudin recall, sits on the board of both organizations. But Jenkins says the big paychecks had no connection to her work on the recall campaign.

“For me, the two were so separate,” Jenkins said in an interview with the Chronicle. “And the fact that I was doing separate work for them was irrelevant.”

“But I was a volunteer; the campaign itself didn’t pay me,” said Jenkins when asked by the Chronicle whether she should have made it clear she was getting paid. “And the work was different. And so, in my view, I’ve been truthful from day one.”

It’s hard to imagine Jenkins accepting such a dishonest and dissembling answer from a defendant in the courtroom. If she were actually being truthful, she would have — on day one — disclosed that she was drawing large paychecks from the nonprofit while acting as chief spokesperson for the recall campaign. She didn't.

The Chronicle wrote that Jenkins’ nonprofit work involved “analyzing the impact of Proposition 47, the 2014 ballot measure that lowered penalties for many property and drug crimes in California and ignited fierce debate.” It’s not clear why Jenkins, who is not a policy expert, would be qualified to provide such analysis at such a high rate of pay. The arrangement with the nonprofit was clearly a mechanism to enable her to falsely portray herself as a selfless campaign volunteer while making bank.

Jenkins’ decision to hide her lucrative pay during the campaign is only the most recent example of her tendency to distort reality. From the very moment she entered the public arena, Jenkins was bending the truth to benefit herself.

First, there was her decision to quit the DA’s office while accusing Boudin of botching a murder case against a mentally ill man who killed his mother. But a closer inspection revealed that it was Jenkins who mishandled the case. Boudin stepped in to accept a plea deal for Daniel Antonio Gudino, a schizophrenic with a long history of mental illness, after Jenkins became overzealous in her efforts to put him in prison instead of a locked mental hospital.

I looked into the case after it was mentioned in a Chronicle story that introduced Jenkins as a “progressive” prosecutor who simply could not tolerate the incompetent management of the DA’s office. Fully expecting to find that Boudin had blown the case, I found instead a tragic story about a young man who killed his mother after a well-documented downward spiral into serious mental illness. Jenkins, a rookie homicide prosecutor, threw a public tantrum and quit because she wanted to impose excessively cruel punishment on a sick man.

This brings us to Jenkins’ other fabrications, such as her claim that she’s a “progressive prosecutor.” Jenkins tries to embrace the label for herself, but it’s not clear she means. She has made a name for herself as a fierce opponent of the reforms at the heart of the progressive prosecutor movement. Her entire argument for leadership appears to hinge on the dismantling of progressive reform in favor of an antiquated “tough on crime approach.”

Then there’s her denial of the fact that her approach to the drug problem — a police crackdown with aggressive prosecution — is a revival of the war on drugs. Relying on arrests and draconian prosecutions to solve the public health problem of drug addiction is textbook drug War strategy, but not in Jenkins’ opinion.

“…I think it’s very easy for people to kind of say ‘war on drugs’ because it’s just something that that rings a bell in people’s heads more so than them actually being able to specifically highlight any similarity between the war on drugs and what I’m actually talking about doing,” Jenkins told the Chronicle, rejecting the idea that her war on drugs is … a war on drugs.

In Jenkins’ world, reality seems to depend on her own personal definitions of words. A lavish consulting gig becomes volunteer work because she believes it to be so. A rollback of reform becomes progressive because she says so. A lie stops being a lie if she decides she’s telling the truth. There’s always some muddled excuse when the story doesn’t add up.

Jenkins likes to talk about accountability, which she promises to impose on others. Will the interim DA face accountability for her murky political positions, her overzealous prosecutions, her secret pay scheme and her unsettling reliance on dishonesty and distortion?