ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty

San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rLzN_0hKsRyW300

Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall.

It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth.

“Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job as a local prosecutor to volunteer for the recall against her former boss Chesa Boudin,” wrote Michael Barba of the San Francisco Standard, who broke the story last week. “Newly filed ethics records show she also raked in more than $100,000 as a consultant for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, a nonprofit that shares an address and virtually the same name as the organization behind the district attorney’s recall but is legally a separate entity.”

While “volunteering” for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy — the main group the Boudin recall — Jenkins made $153,000 consulting for a related nonprofit also called Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The first group is a 501(c)4 nonprofit that can engage in political campaigns. The second group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is legally barred from participating in political campaigns.

William Oberndorf, a billionaire and longtime Republican who was a major funder behind the Boudin recall, sits on the board of both organizations. But Jenkins says the big paychecks had no connection to her work on the recall campaign.

“For me, the two were so separate,” Jenkins said in an interview with the Chronicle. “And the fact that I was doing separate work for them was irrelevant.”

“But I was a volunteer; the campaign itself didn’t pay me,” said Jenkins when asked by the Chronicle whether she should have made it clear she was getting paid. “And the work was different. And so, in my view, I’ve been truthful from day one.”

It’s hard to imagine Jenkins accepting such a dishonest and dissembling answer from a defendant in the courtroom. If she were actually being truthful, she would have — on day one — disclosed that she was drawing large paychecks from the nonprofit while acting as chief spokesperson for the recall campaign. She didn't.

The Chronicle wrote that Jenkins’ nonprofit work involved “analyzing the impact of Proposition 47, the 2014 ballot measure that lowered penalties for many property and drug crimes in California and ignited fierce debate.” It’s not clear why Jenkins, who is not a policy expert, would be qualified to provide such analysis at such a high rate of pay. The arrangement with the nonprofit was clearly a mechanism to enable her to falsely portray herself as a selfless campaign volunteer while making bank.

Jenkins’ decision to hide her lucrative pay during the campaign is only the most recent example of her tendency to distort reality. From the very moment she entered the public arena, Jenkins was bending the truth to benefit herself.

First, there was her decision to quit the DA’s office while accusing Boudin of botching a murder case against a mentally ill man who killed his mother. But a closer inspection revealed that it was Jenkins who mishandled the case. Boudin stepped in to accept a plea deal for Daniel Antonio Gudino, a schizophrenic with a long history of mental illness, after Jenkins became overzealous in her efforts to put him in prison instead of a locked mental hospital.

I looked into the case after it was mentioned in a Chronicle story that introduced Jenkins as a “progressive” prosecutor who simply could not tolerate the incompetent management of the DA’s office. Fully expecting to find that Boudin had blown the case, I found instead a tragic story about a young man who killed his mother after a well-documented downward spiral into serious mental illness. Jenkins, a rookie homicide prosecutor, threw a public tantrum and quit because she wanted to impose excessively cruel punishment on a sick man.

This brings us to Jenkins’ other fabrications, such as her claim that she’s a “progressive prosecutor.” Jenkins tries to embrace the label for herself, but it’s not clear she means. She has made a name for herself as a fierce opponent of the reforms at the heart of the progressive prosecutor movement. Her entire argument for leadership appears to hinge on the dismantling of progressive reform in favor of an antiquated “tough on crime approach.”

Then there’s her denial of the fact that her approach to the drug problem — a police crackdown with aggressive prosecution — is a revival of the war on drugs. Relying on arrests and draconian prosecutions to solve the public health problem of drug addiction is textbook drug War strategy, but not in Jenkins’ opinion.

“…I think it’s very easy for people to kind of say ‘war on drugs’ because it’s just something that that rings a bell in people’s heads more so than them actually being able to specifically highlight any similarity between the war on drugs and what I’m actually talking about doing,” Jenkins told the Chronicle, rejecting the idea that her war on drugs is … a war on drugs.

In Jenkins’ world, reality seems to depend on her own personal definitions of words. A lavish consulting gig becomes volunteer work because she believes it to be so. A rollback of reform becomes progressive because she says so. A lie stops being a lie if she decides she’s telling the truth. There’s always some muddled excuse when the story doesn’t add up.

Jenkins likes to talk about accountability, which she promises to impose on others. Will the interim DA face accountability for her murky political positions, her overzealous prosecutions, her secret pay scheme and her unsettling reliance on dishonesty and distortion?

Comments / 13

Danny left the U.S.
3d ago

Why is all the media after the black woman while they supported the previous white guy that voters wanted removed, if Fox News did this you all would be yelling racism from every rooftop.

Reply(1)
14
mayomama
3d ago

I love it, progressives are trying anything to discredit this woman who is here to fix all the damage progressives have caused.

Reply(1)
20
Newsmeister
3d ago

Boudin never got this level scrutiny from the SF media, so this story can easily be dismissed as partisan politics. Nothing to see here.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
48hills.org

No, San Francisco is not riven by a left vs. left ideological split

I am really, really tired of this story. I’ve heard it over and over, from the national press to the local press, and every time, I have to respond, and it makes me crazy. But here we go, all over again. In the Aug. 15 SF Examiner, Al Saracevic tosses out the same old crap I’ve been hearing for decades: San Francisco politicians are all liberals, and the differences are minor, and it’s all about ideology, and that means nothing happens.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Newsom's Office Threatens to Withhold Funds From Oakland Over Encampment Issues

Two men were wounded in a shooting at Emeryville's Courtyard Apartments early Friday, and a Fairfield man is being sought as a person of interest in the case. [KPIX]. Governor Gavin Newsom's office sent a scathing letter to the city of Oakland over its handling of the Wood Street encampment, and threatening to withhold $4.7 million in funds meant to help house some of the residents there. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Can Dreamforce rescue San Francisco from a ‘uniquely awful place’?

Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years. Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help. Longtime San Franciscans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader

A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Cleanup in a galaxy far, far away If you’d like to help clean up the galaxy alongside Jedi, rebel pilots, smugglers (maybe even Boba Fett?), then join two costumed fan groups, Endor Base and the Wolves of Mandalore, for a two-hour neighborhood cleanup party. Instead of ridding Tatooine of scum and villainy, you’ll join the heroes of the Star Wars universe help rid the streets of the Mission of trash. Afterward, take photos with the entire crew. And since there’s snacks and treats at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco's BART police will no longer use 'racist' diagnosis

The Bay Area Rapid Transit police department in San Francisco will no longer use the term "excited delirium" because of its racist connotations. The transit department said in a press release on Thursday that the term will be removed from its policy manual and that all employees are prohibited from using the term in their written reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
48hills.org

The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened

On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Inside San Francisco’s math wars

Having worked in the San Francisco Unified School District for 18 years, Marcy Johnson knows what works best for her students heading off to middle school. “I get a lot of kids in fifth grade who come in saying they hate math, they’re horrible at math, they don’t get it. I feel like by the end of the year, they understand a lot more and they are more confident in math, so I think I’m doing something right,” Johnson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nypressnews.com

Portland, San Francisco and Cleveland have America’s most deserted downtown areas

San Francisco, Cleveland and Portland have the most deserted downtowns in the US as soaring crime rates in the Democratic cities scare away workers and tourists. In a recent study by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley, San Francisco’s downtown area was found to be only 31 percent active over the spring of 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels, with Cleveland at 36 percent and Portland at 41 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#War On Drugs#Politics Courts#Politics State#Republican
San Francisco Examiner

'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup

After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Amancay Tapia

The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
103
Followers
73
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy