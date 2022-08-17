ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

SOL Results Shows Impact of School Closures, Loudoun Scores Improve

The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released results from statewide Standards of Learning tests. Loudoun County Public Schools students did well, passing 26 of the 31 SOL tests administered, and test results show SOL proficiency rates among Loudoun students are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from the division.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year

While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
loudounnow.com

America’s 9/11 Ride to Pass Through Loudoun Today

America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride will come through downtown Leesburg this afternoon. The ride, which begins in Somerset, PA, continues to the Pentagon and ends at the World Trade Center memorial, honors the memory of the volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7

A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Breweries Across Virginia Collaborate at Old Ox

Six breweries from as far away as Charlottesville and Williamsburg came together for a collaboration brew hosted at Old Ox Brewery on Friday. Brewers from Fair Winds Brewing in Lorton, 2 Silos Brewing in Manassas, Old Bust Head Brewing in Vint Hill, Three Notch’d Brewing in Charlottesville and The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg met at Old Ox to make Collaborator, a Doppelbock described as “a full-bodied, malt-forward beer with a creamy head and smooth finish. The Munich Malts deliver toasty notes with hints of caramel and chocolate.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WMDT.com

MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state

OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PWLiving

MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!

Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Conducts Balloon Test for Tower

The effort to improve cellular service for the residents of Purcellville’s Locust Grove and Hirst Farm neighborhoods is advancing. Today, the town conducted a balloon test required to clear another regulatory hurdle for the project. This morning, a tethered balloon was used to help depict the height of the...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WTOP

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
HAYMARKET, VA
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Leesburg Festival of Crafts & Kites

The 2022 Leesburg Festival of Crafts & Kites was held Saturday at Ida Lee Park. The free, family-oriented event included displays from businesses and nonprofits, music and kids activities—and lots and lots of kites.
LEESBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

