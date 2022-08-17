Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
SOL Results Shows Impact of School Closures, Loudoun Scores Improve
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released results from statewide Standards of Learning tests. Loudoun County Public Schools students did well, passing 26 of the 31 SOL tests administered, and test results show SOL proficiency rates among Loudoun students are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from the division.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS makes last-minute request for dual-certified teachers to transfer to special education programs
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:55 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022, to add a statement from the Montgomery County Education Association. It was updated again at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022, to include additional comments from MCPS. On the Friday before teachers begin their pre-service week for the...
ffxnow.com
FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year
While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
loudounnow.com
America’s 9/11 Ride to Pass Through Loudoun Today
America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride will come through downtown Leesburg this afternoon. The ride, which begins in Somerset, PA, continues to the Pentagon and ends at the World Trade Center memorial, honors the memory of the volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
theburn.com
Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7
A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
loudounnow.com
Breweries Across Virginia Collaborate at Old Ox
Six breweries from as far away as Charlottesville and Williamsburg came together for a collaboration brew hosted at Old Ox Brewery on Friday. Brewers from Fair Winds Brewing in Lorton, 2 Silos Brewing in Manassas, Old Bust Head Brewing in Vint Hill, Three Notch’d Brewing in Charlottesville and The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg met at Old Ox to make Collaborator, a Doppelbock described as “a full-bodied, malt-forward beer with a creamy head and smooth finish. The Munich Malts deliver toasty notes with hints of caramel and chocolate.”
WMDT.com
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!
Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Conducts Balloon Test for Tower
The effort to improve cellular service for the residents of Purcellville’s Locust Grove and Hirst Farm neighborhoods is advancing. Today, the town conducted a balloon test required to clear another regulatory hurdle for the project. This morning, a tethered balloon was used to help depict the height of the...
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Leesburg Festival of Crafts & Kites
The 2022 Leesburg Festival of Crafts & Kites was held Saturday at Ida Lee Park. The free, family-oriented event included displays from businesses and nonprofits, music and kids activities—and lots and lots of kites.
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
WJLA
What is Jeff McKay doing about the Fairfax Co. Police shortage as crime rises? 7News asks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report that the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a personnel emergency amid a historic shortage in police officers. Since the staffing emergency was declared, 7News has requested to interview Jeff McKay several times to see what he...
fox5dc.com
Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina
Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon. The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
