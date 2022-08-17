ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Arrest Made in 2021 Fentanyl Overdose Case

East Haven Police have made an arrest in a March 2021 fentanyl overdose which killed a 20-year-old woman. Kvone West, 27, of Meriden was taken into custody by officers from the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) on Aug. 17. He was processed and charged with illegal sales of narcotics and conspiracy of illegal sales of narcotics. West was held on a $100,000 bond.
EAST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Bethel, CT
Health
Bethel, CT
Society
Brookfield, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Brookfield, CT
Society
City
Brookfield, CT
WTNH

SCSU student injured in New Haven shooting: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student from Southern Connecticut State University was injured during a shooting in New Haven Thursday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call from Yale New Haven Hospital around 10:16 p.m. regarding a person who walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drugs#Drug Addiction#It Can Happen#Pain Medicine#Ct
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
FOX 61

'Why were the cops called?' | Viral TikTok sparks conversation around police

MADISON, Conn — A video of two Hartford organizations having a beach party went viral this week. However, it is also sparking meaningful conversation. The viral TikTok and Instagram reel shows a state trooper dancing and having fun with a group of young Black professionals at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, during the seventh annual skip work beach day event hosted by TMB and the University of Dope.
MADISON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven. Updated: 7 hours ago. The school year is just around the corner. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue

2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy