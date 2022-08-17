Read full article on original website
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
NewsTimes
New Milford parents whose son died from overdose organize Run & Recovery Festival
NEW MILFORD — After their son died of an overdose, parents Tony and Tracey Morrissey knew they had to educate and bring hope to families struggling with substance use disorder. Now, the couple and their nonprofit are hosting the second annual Overdose Awareness 5K Run & Recovery Festival on...
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
Bridgeport family seeks help after fire displaces them from their home
A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help after a fire tore through their building last week.
zip06.com
Arrest Made in 2021 Fentanyl Overdose Case
East Haven Police have made an arrest in a March 2021 fentanyl overdose which killed a 20-year-old woman. Kvone West, 27, of Meriden was taken into custody by officers from the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) on Aug. 17. He was processed and charged with illegal sales of narcotics and conspiracy of illegal sales of narcotics. West was held on a $100,000 bond.
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
SCSU student injured in New Haven shooting: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student from Southern Connecticut State University was injured during a shooting in New Haven Thursday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call from Yale New Haven Hospital around 10:16 p.m. regarding a person who walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
NewsTimes
Richard Dabate gets 65 years in CT ‘Fitbit murder,’ but ‘nothing will bring Connie back,’ family says
VERNON — Calling it a brutal, calculating and incomprehensible act, a judge Thursday sentenced Richard Dabate to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2015 and claiming she died during a home invasion. Judge Corinne Klatt sentenced the 46-year-old Ellington resident in state Superior Court in...
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
'Why were the cops called?' | Viral TikTok sparks conversation around police
MADISON, Conn — A video of two Hartford organizations having a beach party went viral this week. However, it is also sparking meaningful conversation. The viral TikTok and Instagram reel shows a state trooper dancing and having fun with a group of young Black professionals at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, during the seventh annual skip work beach day event hosted by TMB and the University of Dope.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
Eyewitness News
Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury
Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk in New Haven this weekend. Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven. Updated: 7 hours ago. The school year is just around the corner. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder.
Upstate NY Poison Center reports increase in young children getting sick from marijuana edibles
Upstate New York Poison Center says it's seeing a nine-times increase in kids under 5 years old getting sick from eating marijuana edibles.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue
2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Middletown, Police Reassure Public
Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary. In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
