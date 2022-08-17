Read full article on original website
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
Couple Found Shot Dead In Car In Paterson
A man and woman were found shot dead -- along with a gun -- in an SUV parked on a Paterson street Friday afternoon, responders said. The bodies were found in an older-model Chevy Traverse with Connecticut license plates parked on Getty Avenue between two strip clubs down the road from St. Joseph's University Medical Center at 11:40 a.m.
N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing 32-year-old, authorities say
An arrest was made in a fatal stabbing in Newark last month that left a 32-year-old city man dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday night. Antonio Seabrooks, 41, was charged with murder and weapons-related offenses in the July 7 killing of Glenn Blackstone, the office said. Blackstone...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Officer Arrested, Owes $50,000+ In Bayonne Bridge Tolls
Bayonne Police Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11, accused of being a toll cheat. According to various news outlets, he reportedly used a mechanical device to block his license plate to avoid paying tolls for years at the Bayonne Bridge. The sum totals more than $50,000. Veloz, who...
Police: 3 men charged after crashing stolen Bentley in Rumson
Police say the suspects stole the car and then used it to commit multiple crimes throughout the state.
Accused Elizabeth, NJ carjacker stole Mercedes, $1,700 cash, cops say
A 22-year-old Jersey City man faces first-degree carjacking and other charges for holding a couple at gunpoint and stealing a Mercedes Benz and $1,700 cash outside a restaurant in Elizabeth, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on Friday. Rahmel Belle has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy, eluding, assault on...
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
Newark Man Wanted in Connection With July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police are seeking a man wanted for questioning for a shooting...
Two Paterson teens killed in car crash
Two 19-year-old Paterson men, both recent graduates of the Passaic County Technical Institute, were killed Friday night when the Mercedes they were riding in was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor and the Little Falls police chief, the Jeep struck the Mercedes, which had...
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: Fugitive Ex-Con Bolts Into Marsh After Route 3 Crash
UPDATE: A manhunt continued after a violent ex-con fled into the meadows near MetLife Stadium when police responding to a Route 3 traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation, authorities said. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years in state prison combined...
Paterson police find two bodies inside parked vehicle on Elizabeth Street
The police discovered the bodies of two people inside a vehicle on Elizabeth Street on Friday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said the victims, a man and a woman, were found inside a parked vehicle on Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue at around 11:40 a.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.
Newark residents march against violent crime, day after man shot to death
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark residents took to the streets Saturday to speak out against violent crime, one day after a man was shot to death in the city. A homicide investigation is underway after 29-year-old Nadir King was fatally shot in the 200 block of Orange Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
jcitytimes.com
Man Who Attacked Car Owner on Bergen Avenue Now Facing Manslaughter Charge
A Union City man previously arrested for assaulting a car owner is now facing a charge of manslaughter following the findings of the medical examiner. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Robert Stevens, 40, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Anthony Passero, 51, of Bayonne. On...
One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash
Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say
One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk
Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
