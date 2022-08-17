ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Couple Found Shot Dead In Car In Paterson

A man and woman were found shot dead -- along with a gun -- in an SUV parked on a Paterson street Friday afternoon, responders said. The bodies were found in an older-model Chevy Traverse with Connecticut license plates parked on Getty Avenue between two strip clubs down the road from St. Joseph's University Medical Center at 11:40 a.m.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Officer Arrested, Owes $50,000+ In Bayonne Bridge Tolls

Bayonne Police Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11, accused of being a toll cheat. According to various news outlets, he reportedly used a mechanical device to block his license plate to avoid paying tolls for years at the Bayonne Bridge. The sum totals more than $50,000. Veloz, who...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Two Paterson teens killed in car crash

Two 19-year-old Paterson men, both recent graduates of the Passaic County Technical Institute, were killed Friday night when the Mercedes they were riding in was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor and the Little Falls police chief, the Jeep struck the Mercedes, which had...
PATERSON, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Who Attacked Car Owner on Bergen Avenue Now Facing Manslaughter Charge

A Union City man previously arrested for assaulting a car owner is now facing a charge of manslaughter following the findings of the medical examiner. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Robert Stevens, 40, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Anthony Passero, 51, of Bayonne. On...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash

Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say

One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk

Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ

