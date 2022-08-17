ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mountains festival wraps up fourth year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities celebrated the fourth year of the “Meet the Mountains” festival. Held in Founder’s Park, it had everything from rock climbing, to ziplining. Thousands of people came out to learn all about the nature and outdoors that make up our region and how to preserve it. “We do take […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Who's the Fairest of the Fair?

On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better

Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22

Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are getting ready to kick off the fall semester Monday, Aug. 22. However, the university is experiencing growing pains as students flock to campus. For the first time in five years, on-campus dorms are full. “Our residence halls are at complete capacity. We are putting […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A taste of Thailand is being served up by one local food truck. Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls can be seen all over the region but mainly calls its location at 15 17th Street in Bristol, Tennessee home. The namesake of this food truck holds close to Owner Michael Daugherty’s heart. “Malee is […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
KINGSPORT, TN

