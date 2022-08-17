Read full article on original website
Related
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour
Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
Meet the Mountains festival wraps up fourth year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities celebrated the fourth year of the “Meet the Mountains” festival. Held in Founder’s Park, it had everything from rock climbing, to ziplining. Thousands of people came out to learn all about the nature and outdoors that make up our region and how to preserve it. “We do take […]
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
Kingsport Times-News
Who's the Fairest of the Fair?
On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
elizabethton.com
Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better
Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee
Excitement is on the horizon with the upcoming Appalachian Fair. The 2022 Fair runs from August 22-27. Our own Appalachian Fair is one of the longest-running fairs in the nation, establishing itself as the second largest fair in the state of Tennessee.
elizabethton.com
Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22
Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are getting ready to kick off the fall semester Monday, Aug. 22. However, the university is experiencing growing pains as students flock to campus. For the first time in five years, on-campus dorms are full. “Our residence halls are at complete capacity. We are putting […]
Food Truck Friday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A taste of Thailand is being served up by one local food truck. Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls can be seen all over the region but mainly calls its location at 15 17th Street in Bristol, Tennessee home. The namesake of this food truck holds close to Owner Michael Daugherty’s heart. “Malee is […]
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
Dog park, bike pump track slated for 5-acre Johnson City spot near city hall
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two signature Johnson City phenomena — bikes and dogs — could soon share a long-vacant 5 acres at the corner of State of Franklin Road and Legion Street. City commissioners will consider Thursday night allowing the so-called “burley pad” property to be used for a partially grant-funded dog park on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Visit Johnson City to host 4th annual Meet the Mountains Festival this weekend
JOHNSON CITY — The Meet the Mountains Festival will return to Founders Park this weekend for its fourth annual appearance. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday. “Meet the Mountain Festival is a festival that showcases our region’s world class assets, being...
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Comments / 0