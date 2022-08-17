Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Making Threats Against The FBICops And CrimeMercer, PA
The Clearest Lake in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
Related
27 First News
Joan L. Gibson, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Gibson, age 87, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center. Joan was born April 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Raymond D. and Louise Heckathorn Hettrick. She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High...
27 First News
Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., age 75, died peacefully Monday, August 8, 2022 at Concord Care Center in Fowler, Ohio. He was born April 6, 1947 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the son of Julius Carl Bube and Virginia Mary Hilte Bube. Ronald is survived by his loving...
27 First News
Richard H. “Rich” Berg, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. “Rich” Berg, a beloved father, husband, and grandfather was taken away far too soon on August 18, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1946 to Mildred and Harris Berg and graduated from South High in 1964. Rich eloped in...
27 First News
Thomas E. LaPaze, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The laughter in heaven just got louder. Tom LaPaze, 89, of Boardman, passed quietly on Friday, August 12, 2022. A proud native of Struthers, Tom married “the prettiest girl in Campbell, Ohio” in 1956, Marilyn (McGarry) LaPaze, who preceded him in death in 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Rose Rachella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home. Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi. She attended East High School. She was an Assistant Cook...
27 First News
Gary Gerard Giba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Gerard Giba, 60, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. Gary was born June 26, 1962 and...
27 First News
Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin lost her life unexpectedly, from complications of open heart surgery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Crystal was born on December 31, 1971 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. S. he was a stay at...
27 First News
Anthony D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Demetrius Jones of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned unexpectedly at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022. Anthony was born on January 3, 1948, to Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward and raised by his parents Edith and Issac Jones. In 1967 he met...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
27 First News
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
27 First News
Rose A. Rachella, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, At Assumption Village Nursing Home. Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi. She attended East High School. She was an Assistant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
David M. Mastrey, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for David M. Mastrey, age 60, who passed away at his home on Tuesday August 16, 2022. David was born on December 9, 1961...
27 First News
James Nichols, Boardman, Ohio-obit
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John Greek Orthodox Church for James Nichols, 89, who died Sunday, August 14 after a brief illness. James, affectionately known as “Coach”, “Nick”, and “Jimmy Nick”, was born July 21, 1933, to the late...
27 First News
Larry M. Bass, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry M. Bass, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 17, 2022. He was born January 25, 1949, a son of Frank and Irma (Brown) Bass. Larry served his country in the United States Army for six years and...
27 First News
Paul Phillip Tenney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Phillip Tenney, 57, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born January 24, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carrel Tenney and the late Beulah (Fitzwater) Tenney. Paul was a graduate of Harding High...
27 First News
Sarah L. Monnin, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah L. (Barnett) Monnin, age 85, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on Friday, August 19, 2022. Sarah was born October 1, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Kloss) Barnett. She married John Bruce...
27 First News
Alexandrea (Ally) Robin McCartney, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandrea (Ally) Robin McCartney, born in Gunnison, Colorado on June 26, 1999, passed Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from complications following a sudden cardiac event on August 4. She was diagnosed with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy in May 2022. She was vivacious, beautiful, intelligent and full of drive...
27 First News
Charles H. Houck, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Houck, Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Masternick Memorial. Charles was born July 21, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Cecil Burr Houck. He was a graduate of North High School. Charles enlisted in the United...
27 First News
Kathleen Mary Woodyard, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mary Woodyard, 64, of Leavittsburg, OH went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born August 22, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Valeria (Schneider) Cullivan. Kathleen was...
Comments / 0