1350kman.com
USD 383 approves raises for classified staff, though concerns raised on student supervision pay rates
Classified employees in the Manhattan-Ogden School District will see a slight boost in pay, thanks to action Wednesday night from the school board. The board approved a $1.50 per hour increase for classified staff, retroactive to July 3. The move also brings up the base starting salary for new employees. While the wages are going up, Board President Curt Herrman had concerns that classified employees are paid a lower rate from their salary to perform student supervision duties as needed, either before or after school, or during lunch periods.
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
WIBW
Students vote K-State as best place to be in the nation
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students have voted Kansas State University as the best place to be in the nation. Kansas State University says college is all bout the experience - and the latest rankings from the Princeton Review indicate that Wildcats get the best student experiences in the nation as well as the best quality of life.
WIBW
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
WIBW
Officials search for missing Junction City woman
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations
Kansas State University working to raise $75 million from private donors to land $25 million state grant to boost agriculture research and innovation. The post Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1350kman.com
Riley County now in substantial incidence category for COVID-19
KDHE recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between August 6th and 12th. Riley County has been decreased to the SUBSTANTIAL incidence category with 50-99 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results. Ascension Via Christi is caring for two COVID-19 positive patients at...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Bobo, Darren Jamel; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of...
Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Salina's Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hopping with activity Sunday during the Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 255 S. Seventh Street. Activities include a car show, Hot Wheel races, food by donation, and a cake walk,...
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
WIBW
Inmate body slams, hospitalizes Riley Co. corrections officer
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. corrections officer was sent to the hospital after an inmate body slammed him. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the Riley Co. Jail at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. with reports of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Las Vegas driver hospitalized after semi roll over near Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Las Vegas driver was sent to a Salina hospital after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-135. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 80.2 along northbound I-135 - about 9 miles south of Salina.
WIBW
71-year-old sent to hospital after flipping car into trees near Wildcat Creek
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old woman recovered in a Manhattan hospital after she flipped her car into the trees near Wildcat Creek. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wildcat Creek Rd. and N. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
KBI arrests Salina man for 2011 murder
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man Friday for a 2011 murder in New Cambria, Kansas. Steven Couch, Jr., 51, was arrested by KBI agents at the Salina Municipal Court. The KBI says Couch is suspected of 2nd-degree murder in the February 17, 2011, death of Carol Williams, 39. His bond was set at $1 million.
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
Riley County Arrest Report August 19
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDY MICHELLE SANCHEZ, 40, MANHATTAN, Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child <18; Battery, Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm; Bond $2,500. HIGINIO M...
1350kman.com
Manhattan home likely a total loss after Saturday fire
Fire scorched a Manhattan home Saturday and initial reports suggest it’s likely a total loss. The Manhattan Fire Department was called out just before noon Saturday to 1209 Poyntz Ave. No injuries were reported. Assistant Fire Chief Sam Dameron tells KMAN that when crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the windows of the single story wood-framed structure.
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
