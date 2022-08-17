ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”

Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
PELHAM, AL
WSFA

MPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash into occupied structure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a stolen vehicle pursuit ended with a crash into an occupied structure Friday evening. Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Buckboard Road at Eastern Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Public Safety
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
unionspringsherald.com

Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
ourmshome.com

Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting.  According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

