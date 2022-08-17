ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Two new agents join Russ Swanay Real Estate and Auction Company

Russ Swanay and David Collins of Russ Swanay Real Estate and Auction Company announce the addition of two new, highly experienced agents to their firm. Jacob Force is a local homegrown realtor with a passion for serving his clients. Jacob began his real estate career in 2020 and has been a multi-million dollar producer ever since. He enjoys Tennessee Volunteer football, fishing and spending time with his wife and two children. His stated mission is to provide his clients with the highest level of professional and ethical home buying and selling experience possible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse

A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Gray, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
elizabethton.com

Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better

Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years of business

Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years of business. Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years …. Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run Former THP trooper Nicholas Collins pleads not guilty …. Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect. Carter County man charged with attempted murder after …. New to Town: The Crazy...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Evans Evans
Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has new location

ELIZABETHTON — East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has announced it has moved to its new location at 150 E. Elk Ave. The organization said the move allows an easier flow, more room. The organization can now accept credit cars as payment with a $3 service fee. The cost of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WJHL

Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified

UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Inspection: Military officials tour Wise free clinic

WISE — An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds on Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Robinson and Rear Adm. Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for residents of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding area.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A taste of Thailand is being served up by one local food truck. Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls can be seen all over the region but mainly calls its location at 15 17th Street in Bristol, Tennessee home. The namesake of this food truck holds close to Owner Michael Daugherty’s heart. “Malee is […]
BRISTOL, TN
993thex.com

Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy