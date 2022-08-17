ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips for another week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases. In...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Denver, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Colorado Health
Summit Daily News

2 former locals release books about Summit County life, adventures and fond memories

As an artist, Ashlie Weisel is used to making personal work available to the public. However, she initially didn’t plan to write a children’s book for sale. “The Little Camper That Could,” Weisel’s first picture book, started as a project for her daughter Rhein over five years ago. Before ending up in Summit County and launching The Sunny Side Up Studio in Frisco, Weisel and her husband Dan refurbished a 1964 camper trailer and went on a six-month excursion around the country.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County

Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
#Lung Cancer Screening#Veteran#Diseases#General Health#The Summit Daily#The Summit Care Clinic#Ct
Summit Daily News

Coloradan sentenced to 45 days in prison in Jan. 6 riot case

A Colorado man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison, three years of probation, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Michael Morrissey , who was arrested in...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 21

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bean, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male. Chuppie, 4 months, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Hiker dies on Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale

A 35-year-old man died Aug. 12 after passing out while hiking the Thomas Lakes Trail with his girlfriend, who tried to resuscitate him with instructions from Pitkin County dispatchers. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the unidentified man and will release his name after notifications of...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system

VAIL — Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic

Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Patrick Armour

Please come to help us celebrate the life of our dear friend and long time Summit county resident Patrick Armour. Sunday August 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. through Monday August 22 at Windy Point campground Dillon CO (already reserved). Bring your camp gear and stay the night, or just come at your convenience, to reminisce about all the good memories we all shared with him. As Pat would say….the more, the merrier!
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

