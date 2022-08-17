ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged Wednesday in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.

The charges were filed against Darnell Cross, 33, of Miami Avenue. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.

YPD arrests 3, finds loaded guns

Reports said police were called there for a report of a fight and officers found Cross with a pipe in his hand. A witness said Cross tried to kidnap his children.

The rest of the police report is blacked out.

michael green
3d ago

Prayers 🙏🏾 for the Family, We are Together in Prayer for the Kids especially when we get the Whole Story because nobody Wins in this type of Situation

