Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged Wednesday in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.

The charges were filed against Darnell Cross, 33, of Miami Avenue. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.

Reports said police were called there for a report of a fight and officers found Cross with a pipe in his hand. A witness said Cross tried to kidnap his children.

The rest of the police report is blacked out.

