Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Aristides Aquino executes spectacular double play against Phillies

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino made an impressive running catch of a deep line drive to right hit by the Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm on Wednesday afternoon in the top of the 5th inning. Then Aquino fired the ball to Reds first baseman Matt Reynolds to double up Rhys Hoskins and get starting pitcher Nick Lodolo and the Reds out of the inning.

"From the outfield warning track! The assist for Aquino and a fly ball double play!" Bally Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer John Sadak said.

"You have got to be kidding me with this play right here," analyst and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin added. "First, a great running catch. And then look at this bullet that he throws! Wow!"

"Aristides Aquino has been so impactful," Larkin continued after a commercial break. "This is what he has done his entire time in Cincinnati defensively coming up with big plays. Great running catch and then an absolute cannon of an arm. Man, that's special."

Video from the Reds via Twitter:

During Tuesday night's broadcast, Reds special assistant for player performance Eric Davis joined Sadak and Larkin in the booth and discussed Aquino's struggles at the plate.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds' Aristides Aquino executes spectacular double play against Phillies

