COLD CASE: Who killed Kenneth Hatcher?
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man five years after he was shot at a bar in 2017. At 1:21 a.m., CSPD officers responded to a reported shooting at the Playing Field Sports Bar located near American Drive and North Academy Boulevard. Arriving officers located […]
Aug. 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Dameron Carbajal, 29, is a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Carbajal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault. He has a second warrant for Robbery, which includes […]
Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.
Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Director of a former Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is facing potential jail time after being found guilty of animal cruelty. Joann Roof - the Director of New Hope Rescue - was found guilty of a single count of animal cruelty last week. Roof was acquitted of a second The post Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue appeared first on KRDO.
One killed at convenience store at Hancock and Jet Wing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large police presence remains at the Kum and Go gas station off Jet Wing and Hancock. Emergency responders were called to the location around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officers located a deceased adult male with an...
Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Suspects are at large in Colorado Springs Saturday after robbing a convenience store east of Downtown, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to the area of 300 N. Union Blvd for a shots fired call. When they arrived police said they determined The post Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Police searching for suspects of armed robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store early morning. Shortly before 5 a.m., CSPD began receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue regarding several gunshots being fired. When officers arrived […]
Local man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession
A 41-year-old Colorado Springs man received a 10-year sentence after investigators found he intended to sell heroin.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
Police investigating homicide Friday night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a shooting death at a local convenience store and confirm it is a homicide. 11 News has learned it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Kum N Go gas station and convenience store near Hancock and Jetwing. Police said a man was...
State Patrol investigating crash involving Colorado Springs man and Saguache County deputy
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol reports they are investigating a crash in Saguache County involving a Colorado Springs man and a Saguache County sheriff's deputy. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on County Road U60, near the town of Moffat. On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's deputy was...
Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Academy Pl., around 2 a.m. Friday. The scene is located near N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. When they The post 1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate homicide at Kum N Go
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a man has died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred at a Kum N Go located on Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive. Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died of his injuries […]
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead
The incident took place Friday evening when police received reports of a shooting at the Kum & Go off of Jet Wing and Hancock.
Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
Multi-convicted felon chokes partner and is accused of saying ‘I’m going to kill you’ before stand off with police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In newly released arrest documents, a Colorado Springs man with multiple felony convictions is accused of beating his partner before refusing to surrender from his apartment on August 8. 47-year-old Jerry Hoshour has been charged with attempted murder, menacing, assault, and obstruction of a telephone....
