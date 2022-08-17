Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After man suspected of attacking Asian family in Portland was released from jail, advocates push for policy change
PORTLAND, Ore. — Asian American groups, prosecutors and crime victims are pushing to change a statewide policy that allowed a man to be released from jail immediately after being booked on a first-degree bias crime in Portland last month. Portland police say Dylan Kesterson punched a father and his...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
WWEEK
Neighborhood Association and Nonprofit Make Handshake Deal With City to Fence Off Recently Cleared Homeless Camps
The Pearl District Neighborhood Association and a trash-pickup nonprofit have cut an informal deal with the city of Portland to place bark dust, fences and ”Do Not Enter” signs at homeless camps recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. That nonprofit—We Heart Portland—has partnered with neighborhood volunteers...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Prosecutor asks for investigation into former Seattle mayor Durkan’s deleted texts
SEATTLE — King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020. Satterberg said typically, the prosecutor’s office doesn’t ask for an investigation to be...
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
kptv.com
ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman has been found
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
canbyfirst.com
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
Guns seized after teens flee, crash vehicle in NE Portland
Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
WWEEK
State Rep. James Hieb Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Interfering With Peace Officer
State Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) spent his evening Aug. 17 greeting constituents at the Clackamas County Fair but ended his night in handcuffs after a brief disagreement with one fairgoer. Hieb, who was appointed earlier this year to replace state Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), who resigned to run for governor,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland
I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
kbnd.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon
PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
Comments / 1