Kent, WA

KGW

Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
kptv.com

ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland

I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
kbnd.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon

PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
