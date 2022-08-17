Police searching for missing Pea Ridge woman accused of murder in Missouri

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen around Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. She is a reported 5’2″ with short black hair and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

Wynn was arrested Nov. 16, 2021, after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Wynn has ties in southwest Missouri and could be heading there as well, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post . Police say she does not drive and there is no vehicle police are aware that she could be in.

According to McDonald County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page , Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release where she had to check in by telephone.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Benton County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 479-273-5532. You can also call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.

