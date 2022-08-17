Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Related
Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911
A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in a St. Paul home, with authorities alerted by a 911 call from a child. Officers were called at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of California Avenue East, with the child reporting that the pair had been shot and killed inside the home.
willmarradio.com
Names of murder-suicide victims released by St. Paul Police
(St. Paul MN-) Police have confirmed that the fatal double shooting at a St. Paul home Tuesday evening was a murder-suicide, with the couple's five children home at the time of the incident. The St. Paul Police Department provided an update Wednesday that confirms Yia Xiong, a 33-year-old man, shot...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
CBS News
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
CBS News
RAW: Crews implode former C.P. Crane power plant in Baltimore County
Crews on Friday morning brought down the decommissioned C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters in a planned implosion. This is an uncut version of the spectacle with Chopper 13 aerials.
Dunn County man will spend 12 years behind bars for trafficking meth
A 42-year-old man from Downing will spend the next 12 years in prison for trafficking meth to Wisconsin.
CBS News
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
KIMT
10 taken into custody in SE Minnesota on federal charges in large-scale meth investigation
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Several people were taken into custody Thursday on federal charges during search warrants connected to a large-scale methamphetamine investigation. The Southeast Minnesota Task Force served the warrants along with the DEA, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The following was released Friday...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire
A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
2 Myrtle Beach swimmers bitten by sharks on the same day
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened...
Comments / 0