ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Names of murder-suicide victims released by St. Paul Police

(St. Paul MN-) Police have confirmed that the fatal double shooting at a St. Paul home Tuesday evening was a murder-suicide, with the couple's five children home at the time of the incident. The St. Paul Police Department provided an update Wednesday that confirms Yia Xiong, a 33-year-old man, shot...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
PRINCETON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy