RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center gave families an opportunity to prepare their kids for school with a resource fair. On Saturday, the center partnered with the South Dakota Parent Connection and set up a back-to-school resource fair at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City.
