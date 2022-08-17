Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use

Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 17, 2022 05:32

STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.

Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.

The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.