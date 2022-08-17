ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

deseret.com

A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?

Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
deseret.com

What will happen to Will Byers at the end of ‘Stranger Things’?

With “Stranger Things” Season 4 ending on a a cliffhanger last month, fans are dying to know what the final season holds for character Will Byers. Driving the news: In the last episode of Season 4 Volume 2, Will seems to be connected to the villain Vecna in some way. Will tells Mike, “... I can feel him, and he’s hurt. I can still remember what he thinks and how he thinks, and he’s not going to stop.”
deseret.com

Head over Heelers for ‘Bluey’

“Mom, you can’t come to the store with us. Dad needs to come.” My 6-year-old daughter was insistent. (She is almost always insistent.) “I’m fun to shop with! And I like going to the store with you!” I replied because little does she realize I’m the proto-insister. And a fun mom. Sometimes I even buy Oreos.
