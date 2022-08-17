With “Stranger Things” Season 4 ending on a a cliffhanger last month, fans are dying to know what the final season holds for character Will Byers. Driving the news: In the last episode of Season 4 Volume 2, Will seems to be connected to the villain Vecna in some way. Will tells Mike, “... I can feel him, and he’s hurt. I can still remember what he thinks and how he thinks, and he’s not going to stop.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO