'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
deseret.com
A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?
Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
Don’t tell my toddler, but Steph Curry is trying to trademark ‘Night, night’
My almost 2-year-old son isn’t much of a talker, but we can count on him to say “Night, night” in his sweet voice about two dozen times a day. I share that to explain why I feel I have a personal stake in NBA star Stephen Curry’s effort to trademark the phrase.
What will happen to Will Byers at the end of ‘Stranger Things’?
With “Stranger Things” Season 4 ending on a a cliffhanger last month, fans are dying to know what the final season holds for character Will Byers. Driving the news: In the last episode of Season 4 Volume 2, Will seems to be connected to the villain Vecna in some way. Will tells Mike, “... I can feel him, and he’s hurt. I can still remember what he thinks and how he thinks, and he’s not going to stop.”
When does ‘Manifest’ Season 4 come out? Final season to be released on Netflix
After three seasons, fans were crushed when NBC announced that “Manifest” was canceled in 2021. However, after the show gained popularity on Netflix, the streaming service announced that “Manifest” would return for a fourth and final season. When does “Manifest” Season 4 come out on Netflix?
Head over Heelers for ‘Bluey’
“Mom, you can’t come to the store with us. Dad needs to come.” My 6-year-old daughter was insistent. (She is almost always insistent.) “I’m fun to shop with! And I like going to the store with you!” I replied because little does she realize I’m the proto-insister. And a fun mom. Sometimes I even buy Oreos.
