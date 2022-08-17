ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon landing deniers claim photo of ‘odd figure’ on lunar surface is ‘proof’ event was a hoax

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MOON landing conspiracy theorists think they've found "proof" that Nasa's manned missions to the lunar surface were a hoax.

According to the New York Post, an image from a 1972 Moon mission is being used as evidence of a "new hoax" theory.

Moon landing deniers claim this photo from 1972 shows an odd figure Credit: Youtube/Streetcap1
Conspiracy theorists think the object is a man Credit: Youtube/Streetcap1

Neil Armstrong was the first man to step on the Moon on July 20, 1969, but there are a number of people who believe this never happened.

Nasa landed six manned missions on the Moon from 1969 to 1972.

Conspiracy theorists think Nasa lied about these events.

Video evidence, photos, and accounts from the astronauts who actually stood on the Moon debunk the conspiracies.

However, some Moon landing deniers think they've spotted a strange figure in one of the 1972 Moon mission photos.

The image was taken during the Apollo 17 mission.

Conspiracy theorists claim to see an anomaly in one of the astronaut's helmet visors.

A YouTube video titled “Reflection in a Visor. Where’s the reflection of the camera taking the photo?” claims the "figure" seen in the visor is a "stagehand".

Despite the video being posted in 2017, it has been known to recirculate online.

A voiceover on the YouTube video claims that the object in the visor is a man that's not wearing a spacesuit.

They're trying to suggest that the Moon landing was staged and filmed on Earth.

The narrator says: "You can see some sort of, it looks like a man, back in the early ’70s, long hair, wearing some sort of waistcoat-type thing."

However, lots of people have taken to the comments to debunk these claims.

Some people think the object is a rock and others think it's the distorted reflection of another astronaut.

The last manned trip to the Moon involved Nasa astronauts Gene Cernan, Harrison “Jack” Schmitt and command Ronald Evans.

Nasa hopes to return humans to the Moon in the next few years.

