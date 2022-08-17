ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Improv Legend Colin Mochrie Talks Hit Show 'Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCKYe_0hKsPPkK00

Colin Mochrie, comedian and improv legend, joins Cheddar News to talk success of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' and his latest show 'Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis.'

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Preview Season 3 of 'Making the Cut'

Fashion’s dynamic duo is back once again! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn joined Between Bells to chat with Hena Doba about the upcoming season of "Making the Cut." The Amazon Prime show is in its third season following 10 designers from all around the world who compete to become the next global brand. The duo stressed the importance of bringing in a diversity of backgrounds and cultures to best illustrate the creativity of what the globe is wearing. This season, based out of Los Angeles, is shaping up to have lots of twists and turns and, of course, beautiful (affordable) fashions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

How RV's Made a Comeback During the Pandemic

When the pandemic forced many to find creative travel alternatives, many looked to recreational vehicles as a fun, safe way to get outdoors. Ed Unger III, the regional director at Campers Inn RV, joined Cheddar News to discuss how his dealership adapted to the surge in interest during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Today Explained: How Banning Books Can Backfire

From Texas to Virginia to Oklahoma, book bans are increasing at an alarming rate, according to a PEN America report. More than 1,500 bans were instituted in U.S. school districts from July 2021 to March 2022, the highest number ever recorded. The report found a few main themes across these books: sexual orientation, gender identity and race — and banning them might have the opposite of the intended effect. “If you live in a family that is not supportive of your sexuality, of your gender identity, being able to read books about lived experiences that are like yourself can save a life, and taking books away from kids like that is doing harm,” says Jen Cousins of the Florida Freedom to Read Project.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Mochrie
Cheddar News

Sherri Shepherd, Heidi Klum, CeCe Winans & More: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Sherri Shepherd Talks New ShowComedian and actor Sherri Shepherd is gearing up for the fall launch of her new nationally syndicated talk show Sherri. She joined Cheddar News' Between Bells this week to talk about prepping for the show, replacing the iconic Wendy Williams, and what she learned from the once-upon-a-time radio shock jock and TV host. "I just want...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: 'She-Hulk,' Manti Te'o Catfish Doc & More

Getting ready for the weekend? Check out the MCU's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist," "This Fool," and "Industry" Season 2.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+By Digital Editor Mike NamThe Savage, Sensational She-Hulk finally gets the spotlight! Jennifer Walters, the lawyer cousin of the Hulk, Bruce Banner, originally debuted in the comics in 1980 and quickly became a mainstay in solo titles as a member of superhero teams like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Now played by Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany, the series looks like it's going to lean into the more irreverent, fun energy...
NFL
Cheddar News

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Over Sale of Verzuz

Mega music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing video sharing platform Triller, claiming they're owed $28 million from the sale of Verzuz, a live-streaming series that features music battles across a variety of genres. Verzuz first got its start at the top of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when Swizz Beatz and Timbaland faced off during an Instagram Live session. Since then, the platform has gone through several iterations of its original self, which include being hosted solely on Instagram, to a partnership with Apple, and then the sale to Triller last year.The deal between Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Improv#Hypnosis
Cheddar News

Round of Retail Earnings Offer Mixed Messages on Recession Odds

The biggest U.S. retailers released their quarterly earnings this week, which kicked off another round of speculation from economists and market watchers about whether the economy is headed for a recession, already in one, or maybe just finishing one up. But par for the course in this weird and wacky pandemic-era economy, clear-cut answers were once again hard to come by amid a jumble of mixed messages. Starting with the top-line number of the week, retail sales in July were flat, according to the latest Commerce Department data. While economists rarely celebrate zero growth, many interpreted the reading as a sign...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supermarket Wars: Bargain Hunters Benefit Both Walmart and Aldi

With inflation running at a 40-year high, discount grocery chains such as Lidl and Aldi are giving major retailers such as Walmart and Target a run for their money. "Certainly Aldi and Lidl are taking market share if you look at value-priced grocers versus full-priced grocers," said R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, which measures retail foot traffic. "It's pretty clear there was a consumer shift that happened about May or June, when a lot of people started trading down."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cheddar News

Cost by the Numbers to Rear a Child Amid Record Inflation

With inflation at close to a four-decade high, it's becoming more expensive to do just about everything — including raising a child. According to research from the Brookings Institution, it costs more than $300,000 to raise a child born in 2015 through to the end of high school. That breaks down to $18,271 per year and represents a 9 percent or roughly $26,000 jump from two years ago, the Wall Street Journal reported. The numbers are based on a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, adjusted for inflation."People don't think much about the cost [of raising children]. One value...
DRINKS
Cheddar News

EV Drivers Encounter Broken, Disparate Charging Stations but New Tech Can Help

The Biden administration is paving the way for the electric vehicle revolution, but existing EV owners are contending with a major problem: disparate and dysfunctional charging stations. New technology could help."EV charge points aren't as diffuse or distributed as gas stations. So people don't see them, so that doesn't give them reassurance even if they never used them. And that's kind of the paradox of the EV charging network," said Jonathan Carrier, the co-founder of EV technology company ZipCharge.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are 53,678 electric vehicle charging stations with close to 140,000 individual ports across the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cheddar News

AMEX, Break the Love Look to Make NYC Tennis Courts Accessible Ahead of U.S. Open

With tennis and other racquet sports surging in popularity, Break the Love, a social sports platform that allows racquet sports enthusiasts of all levels to connect, learn, and play, is looking to open up access to New York City tennis courts to a wide range of people through a partnership with American Express. Break the Love is an online platform that lets users search for clubs, find events, connect with other players, arrange lessons, and reserve courts in various locations around the country.The campaign, which kicked off on August 10 and runs through September 13, offers complimentary access to 10,000 tennis...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

One Good Thing: Couple Says ‘I Do’ at the NICU

A Connecticut couple had a change of plans when their daughter was born prematurely and subsequently had to spend the next 100+ days in the hospital’s NICU. In turn, they had to postpone their wedding — twice. After a suggestion by a nurse, the couple decided to get married with their daughter as their witness and threw an impromptu ceremony at the NICU. Luckily, daughter Drew was then able to head home with her parents only a few days later.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cheddar News

7 States Could See Cannabis Reform at the Midterm Elections

Voters in seven states across the U.S. might decide on cannabis legalization during November’s midterm elections. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma could vote on adult-use cannabis, whereas voters in Nebraska look to consider medical cannabis legalization.Should voters approve cannabis in those states, it would represent a red wave of cannabis legalization. With the exception of Maryland, the six other states voted Republican in the 2020 election, according to 270 to Win. According to Pew Research Center, cannabis legalization is an increasingly popular and bipartisan issue. Some 91 percent of adults say cannabis should be...
MISSOURI STATE
Cheddar News

NYC Congestion Toll Plan Would Help Curb Climate Change

New York City has proposed a new congestion pricing plan to implement a toll below 60th Street to curb traffic and emissions. Felicia Park-Rogers, director of regional infrastructure projects at the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, joined Closing Bell to break down the proposal and what it means for drivers — and the climate. “It is a wonderful plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce pollution,” Park-Rogers said. “It will improve safety on the streets for pedestrians, bike riders, people with mobility concerns, and it's been a proven successful model in London, Stockholm and other cities.” The plan would impose a toll on drivers in certain areas of Manhattan depending on the time of day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Near Session Lows, S&P 500 Snaps Four Week Winning Streak

Stocks closed near session lows Friday, with the S&P 500 notably snapping a four week winning streak. This comes after this week's lackluster housing data indicating a slowdown, as well as the Federal Reserve's July minutes suggesting the bank will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Brian Shepardson, VP and Portfolio Manager at James Investments, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's and this week's close, whether inflation has peaked, the Fed's path forward, and more.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Texans Support Legalizing Adult-Use Marijuana, but Lawmakers Haven't Listened

A majority of Texans now support cannabis legalization. But legislation in the Lone Star State hasn’t kept up. Texas has a small medical cannabis program, beyond which possession amounts to a criminal offense.According to a new poll from the University of Texas, Tyler and The Dallas Morning News, 55 percent of Texans support or strongly support cannabis for adult use, and 72 percent support cannabis for medical use. Support differs along party lines. Some 65 percent of Democrats surveyed support or strongly support adult-use cannabis legalization, while 75 percent support medical. Among Republicans, just under half — 43 percent — support...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy