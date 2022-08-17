Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 19)
Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700-block of Hubbard at 9:16 Thursday morning. The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers contacted Aubrey K Porter, 29, of Paris, who had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possessing a controlled substance conviction. Porter was arrested and placed in jail. Officers arrested another male on Municipal Court warrants, and the third was released. They transferred Porter to the Lamar County Jail.
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 19, 2022
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 19, 2022
SHARP, JEFFERY NEWTON – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. CASHION, PHILLIP BOYD – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVID W/INTENT. MCGREW, SHAQUAL DEMOND – MTAG/POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS. JOHNSON, ZACHARI JEROD – JUDGMENT NISI // PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH. JONES, CYNDI LOU – FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT;...
easttexasradio.com
Motorcyclist Arrested After Chase
A Hopkins County Deputy observed a motorcyclist speeding on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted to stop the driver, but a brief pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Gerald of Cooper, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and impounded his motorcycle. They released Gerald after he posted bond. Mugshot not available.
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
eparisextra.com
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Court At Law Jury Panel Canceled
They canceled the jury panel summoned to appear at 1:00 pm Monday, August 22, for Hopkins County Court of Law with Judge Clay Harrison. Those called for jury service do not need to report for duty that day.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
eparisextra.com
Texas BBQ Blowout to benefit local students
A new three-day event in Paris with a BBQ Blowout on Saturday, Dec. 3, will benefit local students by providing scholarships. A new three-day event in Paris with a BBQ Blowout on Saturday, Dec. 3, will benefit local students by providing scholarships. The event will benefit Paris ISD, Chisum ISD, Prairiland ISD, and North Lamar ISD. There is a guaranteed payout of $10,000 with an early registration cost of $225. It will be held at Love Civic Center, 2025 S Collegiate, Paris Tx.
easttexasradio.com
Major Grass Fire In Red River County
They think a hay cutting machine is responsible for sparks leading to a 250-acre fire Monday in Red River County. At least 50 firefighters and EMS from multiple agencies in Red River and Lamar Counties responded to the blaze. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters assisted with seven bulldozers, three Fire Engines, a Large Air Tanker, and helicopters. The entire area remains under a Burn Ban.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 39-year-old Audra Lee Duran. She was arrested Sunday for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. Sixty-six-year-old Geraldine Dean Harris was booked...
countylinemagazine.com
GLOW RIDE to Coleman Park in Sulphur Springs
Please RSVP Here -> https://www.facebook.com/events/5569415306408621/. Join us on a lighted bike ride to Coleman Park. We meet at VR & ride as a group! Kayakers are also welcome to LIGHT UP THE LAKE!!
Featured Listing: Beautiful Home w/ Large Shop in Cooper, TX
Drive past the iron gate entrance and tour this 8.4 acre retreat that begs for your attention among the pine trees and oaks. Take a tour through the updated elegance of this spacious home or virtual stroll outside and imagine growing your own plants or veggies from the custom-made greenhouse. And don’t forget to “stop” by the massive 6,000 square feet of shop that is sure spoil you with all its potential projects!
eparisextra.com
Paris Mannequin Night is back this fall || Volunteers needed
The Paris Mannequin Night will be back in full swing this fall after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Paris Mannequin Night will be back in full swing this fall after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Set for Oct. 15 downtown on the square, the event...
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
