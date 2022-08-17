Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Sand Rock reaches semifinals of Coosa Volleyball Invitational Tournament
ROME, Ga. – The Sand Rock Lady Wildcats opened the 2022 volleyball season in the Coosa Invitational Tournament on Saturday. They finished the day at 3-2, losing in the semifinals of the gold bracket. In pool play, the Lady Wildcats lost to Lafayette 14-25, 19-25. They won their next...
weisradio.com
FOOTBALL JAMBOREE ROUNDUP: Piedmont holds off Fyffe, 21-20; Collinsville claims victory at Pleasant Valley
PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes accounted for two scores as the defending Class 3A state champion Bulldogs held on for a 21-20 victory over Fyffe in football jamboree action on Friday night. After Fyffe took a 7-0 lead on a Brodie Hicks 35-yard touchdown run early in...
weisradio.com
2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Piedmont gearing up for another successful run
PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes is on pace to set several records during the 2022 high school football season. Among them are state marks for career touchdown passes and touchdowns responsible for. But there’s really only one number that matters to Hayes and Bulldog head coach Steve...
Top of the mountain: Brindlee Mountain tops Cherokee to snap 43-game losing streak
The state’s fifth-longest losing streak is over. Brindlee Mountain, which had lost 43 straight games, went to Cherokee on Friday night and earned a 26-20 victory to open the season. Junior quarterback Ian Garner ran for three touchdowns and passed 5 yards to Anthony Webb for what turned out...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s running game too much for Sand Rock
SPRING GARDEN – It appears power football is back in Spring Garden. And it appears sophomore rusher Connor Bates is the Panthers’ next featured back. After posting negative yardage on his first two carries of Thursday’s season-opening football game against rival Sand Rock, Bates finished with 210 yards on 18 carries, scored four touchdowns, and ran in a 2-point conversion in leading the Class 1A, No. 2 Panthers to a 40-8 victory.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden City aiming for closure in 2022
GADSDEN CITY SENIORS. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Stephen Powell, Khalil Hughley, Jake Malone, Barron Byers, Jacob Perry, John Paul Al Hajazin, Kanye Harvey, Andrae Fomby, K’Rysiax Yow. Standing, from left: David Fitzpatrick, Damien Carlisle, Steven Jones, Braylen Starkes, Clyde Curry, Aaron Wood, Dorian Patterson, Jackson Sparks, Elijah Taylor, Elijah Dunn, DeSean Gray, Jackson Veasy. (Not pictured: Jordan Nowell, Colton Cornelius, Jake Malone)
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff holds off Winterboro, 22-20
CEDAR BLUFF – After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the Cedar Bluff Tigers had to hold off a furious Winterboro rally in the final 10 seconds to escape with a 22-20 victory in the high school football season opener for both teams on Friday night. The Bulldogs (0-1)...
weisradio.com
Warriors blank Model, 20-0
ROME, Ga. – The Cherokee County Warriors were able to make enough big plays on a rainy Friday night for football at Model High School in Rome, Ga., to take a 20-0 season-opening victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Warrior defense came up with the...
northjacksonpress.com
North Jackson’s C.J. Gulley Makes History
By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High […]. By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High School student recently spent part of his time preparing for a potential career. North Jackson High School posted the following about C.J. Gulley on its Facebook page.“We have a student…
WAAY-TV
At least 3 injured in Collinsville wreck involving 18-wheeler, vehicle, home
A wreck in Collinsville on Friday has left at least three people injured. The wreck happened near the intersection of Alabama 176 and DeKalb County Road 83, across from Mount Vernon Baptist Church. An 18-wheeler appears to have crashed into a vehicle and a home. Those at the scene reported...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s K9 handler to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Micah McCreary holds the title of DeKalb County Sheriff's K9 handler by day, but he has a "moonlight" worthy talent that he'll showcase on a familiar stage later this month.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
18-wheeler crashes into home in DeKalb County
Five people, including a pregnant woman, are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in DeKalb County.
weisradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Sand Rock School
The ground breaking ceremony for the brand new building at Sand Rock school took place this week, and drew a large crowd. Sand Rock school principal Ben East welcomed everyone to the event:. Cherokee County School Superintendent Mike Welsh also welcomed everyone and he spoke briefly about the project:. Welsh...
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
Fort Payne areas evacuated due to Rainsville chemical spill
Chemicals from a spill in Rainsville on Thursday are causing more issues for residents in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
wbrc.com
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
weisradio.com
Six Injured in Friday Night Wreck involving Big Rig and Passenger Vehicle
Alabama State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident late Friday evening that left a total of six people injured/. That collision involved an 18 wheeler (a 2019 Kenworth) and a 2004 Toyota, around 6:30pm on County Road 83 in the Mt. Vernon community. Both drivers were injured, along with four...
6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
Lee Greenwood Live in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 pm come enjoy the unmistakable sound of Lee Greenwood at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Music has always been a part of Lee Greenwood’s life. He started playing the piano when he was seven and the saxophone at twelve. In junior high, he started his first group called the Moonbeams. By the time, he finished High School he played almost all the instruments in the orchestra and was the Drum Major for the marching band. Greenwood was born in Los Angeles California & finished high school in Sacramento in June 1960. The California native was discovered in 1979 by Larry McFaden, who saw him performing in a show at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada. Larry brought the singer to Nashville and got him signed to the Halsey Agency, who booked The Oak Ridge Boys. He began working with producer Jerry Crutchfield who would record with Lee for the next 20 years. With seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles to his credit, choosing songs proved to be a success for Greenwood. His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”, ”She’s Lying”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going Going Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride” while he already garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”.
