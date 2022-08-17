ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Spring Garden, AL
Cedar Bluff, AL
Sports
weisradio.com

Spring Garden’s running game too much for Sand Rock

SPRING GARDEN – It appears power football is back in Spring Garden. And it appears sophomore rusher Connor Bates is the Panthers’ next featured back. After posting negative yardage on his first two carries of Thursday’s season-opening football game against rival Sand Rock, Bates finished with 210 yards on 18 carries, scored four touchdowns, and ran in a 2-point conversion in leading the Class 1A, No. 2 Panthers to a 40-8 victory.
SAND ROCK, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden City aiming for closure in 2022

GADSDEN CITY SENIORS. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Stephen Powell, Khalil Hughley, Jake Malone, Barron Byers, Jacob Perry, John Paul Al Hajazin, Kanye Harvey, Andrae Fomby, K’Rysiax Yow. Standing, from left: David Fitzpatrick, Damien Carlisle, Steven Jones, Braylen Starkes, Clyde Curry, Aaron Wood, Dorian Patterson, Jackson Sparks, Elijah Taylor, Elijah Dunn, DeSean Gray, Jackson Veasy. (Not pictured: Jordan Nowell, Colton Cornelius, Jake Malone)
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff holds off Winterboro, 22-20

CEDAR BLUFF – After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the Cedar Bluff Tigers had to hold off a furious Winterboro rally in the final 10 seconds to escape with a 22-20 victory in the high school football season opener for both teams on Friday night. The Bulldogs (0-1)...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Warriors blank Model, 20-0

ROME, Ga. – The Cherokee County Warriors were able to make enough big plays on a rainy Friday night for football at Model High School in Rome, Ga., to take a 20-0 season-opening victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Warrior defense came up with the...
ROME, GA
northjacksonpress.com

North Jackson’s C.J. Gulley Makes History

By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High […]. By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High School student recently spent part of his time preparing for a potential career. North Jackson High School posted the following about C.J. Gulley on its Facebook page.“We have a student…
STEVENSON, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Sand Rock School

The ground breaking ceremony for the brand new building at Sand Rock school took place this week, and drew a large crowd. Sand Rock school principal Ben East welcomed everyone to the event:. Cherokee County School Superintendent Mike Welsh also welcomed everyone and he spoke briefly about the project:. Welsh...
SAND ROCK, AL
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
ONEONTA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lee Greenwood Live in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 pm come enjoy the unmistakable sound of Lee Greenwood at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Music has always been a part of Lee Greenwood’s life. He started playing the piano when he was seven and the saxophone at twelve. In junior high, he started his first group called the Moonbeams. By the time, he finished High School he played almost all the instruments in the orchestra and was the Drum Major for the marching band. Greenwood was born in Los Angeles California & finished high school in Sacramento in June 1960. The California native was discovered in 1979 by Larry McFaden, who saw him performing in a show at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada. Larry brought the singer to Nashville and got him signed to the Halsey Agency, who booked The Oak Ridge Boys. He began working with producer Jerry Crutchfield who would record with Lee for the next 20 years. With seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles to his credit, choosing songs proved to be a success for Greenwood. His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”, ”She’s Lying”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going Going Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride” while he already garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”.
OXFORD, AL

