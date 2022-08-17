Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Rise in E. coli infections could be linked to Wendy's restaurants, state says
LANSING, Mich. — More than half of the state's reported E. coli infections have been linked to food items at Wendy's restaurants, Michigan health officials said. Investigators have not identified a specific food item, but they are focusing on sandwiches topped with romaine lettuce, health officials said. Outbreak infections:...
WWMT
Oakland Co. judge to rule on abortion enforcement for county prosecutors Friday
LANSING, Mich. — A restraining order on the enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban for county prosecutors remained in place Thursday. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham heard more arguments on how Michiganders could be impacted should abortion access be taken away. The judge will rule on the issue Friday morning...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer attends Upper Peninsula State Fair during budget tour
ESCANABA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her budget tour in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, stopping by a building trades graduation and the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba, before heading to Rogers City to attend an economic development roundtable. At her first stop on Thursday, Whitmer delivered remarks...
WWMT
Ascension Michigan announces new Southwest region president and chief executive officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Michigan announced Thomas Rohs, MD, as the southwest region's president and chief executive officer Thursday. "I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated, talented healthcare professionals,” Rohs said. Rohs has provided leadership as chief medical officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Tudor Dixon picks running mate
FLINT, Mich - Republican candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon has selected former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Tudor Dixon said.
Comments / 0