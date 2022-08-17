ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer attends Upper Peninsula State Fair during budget tour

ESCANABA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her budget tour in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, stopping by a building trades graduation and the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba, before heading to Rogers City to attend an economic development roundtable. At her first stop on Thursday, Whitmer delivered remarks...
ESCANABA, MI
WWMT

Tudor Dixon picks running mate

FLINT, Mich - Republican candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon has selected former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Tudor Dixon said.
MICHIGAN STATE

