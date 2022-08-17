Read full article on original website
Okie7491
3d ago
I got off fb over 2 years ago. Best thing I ever did. Junk and unhappiness on there. I followed my grandchildren in Florida was only reason. Nothing but trash and people arguing. Can't trust anyone and fb knows all about you. Took me years to get 2 profiles off there . I'm off but fb will always, yes always have ur imfo. They know more about u then ur family . everything.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 3:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N Perryville Road and Olde Creek Road in Rockford for a auto accident. Three ambulances were needed to transport the injured to local hospitals. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Please avoid the area...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business
Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business. Initial reports are saying several police officers,. Including the police helicopter are working a scene at/near the Walgeens on S Alpine. Unconfirmed reports said that there may have been a robbery nearby. Officials have not yet released any...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Construction Workers Accidentally Set Roofing Materials On Fire, Causing $40,000 in damages
Around 10:45 am the Rockford FD responded to 225 S 12th st, at Heartwood Creations. 3 Engines, 2 ladders, 2 chiefs, 1 ambulance and 22 firefighters responded within 3 minutes of the initial dispatch. Construction workers were working on the roof, when some roofing materials ignited. The fire spread to...
5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes
Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Teenager Seriously Injured In Accident Riding On Mini Dirt Bike
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to a accident in the 3100 block of Liberty Drive in Rockford. Initial reports are this was a accident involving a mini dirt bike that allegedly hit a vehicle. That’s the only description provided at the moment. A teenager was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park
Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. Police did not provide further details, except to say that the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive around 9:15 p.m.
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Many sources told us the actual shooting happened at the ER entrance, Rockford PD Still Have Not Released Any Information….
We have several reports saying the actual shooting happened at the Swedish American Hospital ER entrance. And that there was 1 male shooting victim. Rockford PD only said they are investigating an “in progress”. In the past, local police have labeled several violent crimes suc as murder, shooting, robbery,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline
If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
WIFR
$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Make An Arrest While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Seminary Street for reports. of shots fired. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun in a. common area of the multi-family residence. A short time later,...
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
Comments / 1