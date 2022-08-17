ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”

Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
actionnews5.com

2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records

CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
CROSS COUNTY, AR
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wtvy.com

US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
MONTGOMERY, AL
actionnews5.com

Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
TEMPE, AZ

