Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WSFA
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
Opelika-Auburn News
Against all odds, detective tries to solve 1960 murder of Opelika pastor Julian May
A Columbus detective has reopened a cold case from 1960 involving the murder of the Rev. Julian May, 31, of Opelika. May’s body was found on a Saturday afternoon in Columbus with nearly 30 stab wounds, but he was last seen by family members the night before in Opelika.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
alabamanews.net
RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”
Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
Maryland woman faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing Alabama woman with knife, bowl
A Mount Airy, Maryland woman is facing capital murder charges after authorities say she killed a Limestone County woman back in April using a kitchen knife and bowl. Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is...
wbrc.com
Journalist describes what she saw during Joe Nathan James’ private autopsy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shortly after the execution of Joe Nathan James last month, two autopsies were performed on his body. One of them was private and a journalist was in the room to witness it. Just like WBRC has reported, Elizabeth Bruenig believes there are many unanswered questions surrounding...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
actionnews5.com
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
unionspringsherald.com
Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
actionnews5.com
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
