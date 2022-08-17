ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

LA’s Historic Culver Hotel Just Reopened After a Stylish, European-Inspired Makeover

A legendary Old Hollywood hotspot has just reopened for business in LA. Located in the heart of Culver City, The Culver Hotel opened at the height of the Roaring ’20s and quickly garnered a rep for hosting stars, such as Greta Garbo, Clark Gable and Judy Garland. Hotelier Maya Mallick acquired the 1926 national landmark in 2007 and began restorations within the hotel before it shuttered, due to the pandemic in 2020. Now, the 46-room boutique hotel has reemerged with a look inspired by the building’s rich history and new luxury amenities to boot. In addition to the relaunch, Proper Hospitality announced that...
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events

Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California

These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Star Beachwood Brewing Forges a Bold New Path

Southern California craft beer staple Beachwood Brewing is adding to its fleet of spaces, opening the new Beachwood Brewing & Distilling on Saturday, August 20. The new 24-tap tasting room and spirits distillery sits in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach at 3630 Atlantic Avenue, housed inside the former location of the now-shuttered Liberation Brewing. Really though, this new distillery space is just one part of a big new plan to expand beyond beer for Beachwood.
LONG BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival

What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Eater

Acclaimed LA Chef Overseeing All Dining at New Downtown Hotel

A downtown boutique hotel that’s getting revamped and renamed will include several new dining venues developed by a well-known Los Angeles chef. Fifth Avenue’s Hotel Palomar, which was purchased and renovated by boutique hotel company Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in 2015, will debut later this fall as Kimpton Alma San Diego.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Newcomer Loquat Is Brewing the Future of Coffee in Cypress Park

The partners behind Highland Park’s popular Kumquat Coffee opened a sister location in Cypress Park last week. But this one’s got a different name and menu, and will easily join the wave of contemporary coffeehouses in Los Angeles. Loquat Coffee is less than a mile away from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Ken Draper 1933 to 2022

Legendary Radio Producer and Activist, Founder and Publisher of CityWatch. This column was excerpted from Jim Hampton’s obituary for Ken Draper. Read Hampton’s column in full at the following link, https://tinyurl.com/Ken-Draper-Passing. Most knew Ken Draper as the publisher of CityWatch, but back in the 1960s, he produced radio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row

LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
boatlyfe.com

5 Best Lake Near Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is known for its glamorous movie stars, beaches, and lakes! You can find manmade and natural lakes here. There’s also a lot you and your crew can do for sports like paddle boarding, water skiing, and kayaking! All you need now is a guide to tell you which are the best lakes to go to. (Psst, we’re your guide!)
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
LOS ANGELES, CA

