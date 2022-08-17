ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
North sweeps slow-starting Stars

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North pulled out a tough third set to complete a sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Saturday morning. The Cougars clawed their way to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Stars (0-3). “The girls were slow off the bus,” BNL...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
INDIANA STATE
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No.19 Stars roll past South

BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence posted a 180-202 victory over Bloomington South during girls high school golf action on the front nine of Bloomington Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Chloe McFaddin birdied the first hole and paced the No.19 Stars with a 43. Ellie Horton posted 45, while Kenley...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Brown County clips BNL volleyball in 4 sets

NASHVILLE – Brown County rallied from a first-set setback to top Bedford Lawrence in four sets during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Stars won the opener 25-23 before the Eagles rolled to 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 wins before a raucous home crowd. ”Tonight was a battle,” BNL...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
BNL girls third, boys fourth at Seymour

SEYMOUR – Jonah Bailey finished fourth overall while powering Bedford North Lawrence to fourth place in the Seymour Invitational during boys high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 87 points. Jennings County won the event with 33, followed by Seymour (48) and Brownstown (79) in the...
SEYMOUR, IN
Stars split matches in Invitational

BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
BEDFORD, IN
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
AVON, IN
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

