This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
wbiw.com
North sweeps slow-starting Stars
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North pulled out a tough third set to complete a sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Saturday morning. The Cougars clawed their way to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Stars (0-3). “The girls were slow off the bus,” BNL...
cbs4indy.com
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
Fans geared up for Saturday’s IndyCar race
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington
A 20-year-old Indiana University student was found dead Wednesday morning at a house just outside of Bloomington.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
wbiw.com
No.19 Stars roll past South
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence posted a 180-202 victory over Bloomington South during girls high school golf action on the front nine of Bloomington Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Chloe McFaddin birdied the first hole and paced the No.19 Stars with a 43. Ellie Horton posted 45, while Kenley...
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
wbiw.com
Monroe County Y hosts New Mind Body Studio Grand Opening at the Southeast Y
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County YMCA is hosting an Open House week to celebrate the grand opening of their new Mind Body Studio at the Southeast Y (2125 S. Highland Avenue in Bloomington. The Y’s new Mind Body Studio will host a range of Mind Body classes that incorporate...
insidethehall.com
Indiana upperclassmen look to put distractions in the past as expectations mount
Most will remember the social media storm in the hour leading up to tip-off before Indiana took on Northwestern last season in early February. That was when Mike Woodson announced that five scholarship players would be suspended for disciplinary reasons on the IU radio pregame show with Don Fischer. The...
wbiw.com
Brown County clips BNL volleyball in 4 sets
NASHVILLE – Brown County rallied from a first-set setback to top Bedford Lawrence in four sets during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Stars won the opener 25-23 before the Eagles rolled to 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 wins before a raucous home crowd. ”Tonight was a battle,” BNL...
wbiw.com
BNL girls third, boys fourth at Seymour
SEYMOUR – Jonah Bailey finished fourth overall while powering Bedford North Lawrence to fourth place in the Seymour Invitational during boys high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 87 points. Jennings County won the event with 33, followed by Seymour (48) and Brownstown (79) in the...
wbiw.com
Stars split matches in Invitational
BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
wbiw.com
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect
BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
wbiw.com
The Bartholomew County Historical Society is hosting their annual Reeves Festival on Saturday, August 27th
EDINBURGH – The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 27th at the farm which is located at 13730 North County Road 100 West.
wbiw.com
No.17 Artesians continue mastery of Stars with 28-14 victory in season opener
BEDFORD – The quarterback uniforms told the story. One was sweat stained, covered in those pesky, sticky rubber pellets from the artificial surface. The other was as pristine white as a wedding dress. Guess who won. While Bedford North Lawrence’s Memphis Louden spent almost every snap in escape mode...
