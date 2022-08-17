ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics

BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon. Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice. Guy Wadas’ boys’...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Saturday football fun: Butte Central hits field for Maroon-and-White game

BUTTE - The sun shined bright over Alumni Coliseum’s Bob Green Field on Saturday morning as the Butte Central Catholic football took turf for their annual Maroon-and-White game. Head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff had the opportunity to look at their 2022 program in front of...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

'We're ready': Capital, Helena High eye regular season openers after scrimmages

The Helena Capital football team has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season and on Friday, in their annual preseason scrimmage, the Bruins certainly looked the part. With three D-1 commitments on the field (Talon Marsh to Montana State and Austin Buehler, Hayden Opitz to Montana) the Bruins looked sharp on both sides of the ball but especially on defense.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
State
Washington State
Helena, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
406mtsports.com

Carroll Football Position Preview: Running back

HELENA — Matthew Burgess, Duncan Kraft and Baxter Tuggle are not only teammates, they’re best friends. All three arrived at Carroll as members of the Saints’ 2019 recruiting class, and as running backs, have spent tons of time around each other the last three years. “It’s a...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Baseball Player#Alberta#Legion#Royals#Helena Senators#Rbi#Mvp
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fairfield Sun Times

Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy