406mtsports.com
Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics
BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon. Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice. Guy Wadas’ boys’...
406mtsports.com
Saturday football fun: Butte Central hits field for Maroon-and-White game
BUTTE - The sun shined bright over Alumni Coliseum’s Bob Green Field on Saturday morning as the Butte Central Catholic football took turf for their annual Maroon-and-White game. Head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff had the opportunity to look at their 2022 program in front of...
406mtsports.com
Butte High all-state wide receiver Cameron Gurnsey commits to Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Cameron Gurnsey, a Class AA all-state wide receiver for Butte High, has verbally committed to play for the Montana football team starting next season. He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I...
406mtsports.com
'We're ready': Capital, Helena High eye regular season openers after scrimmages
The Helena Capital football team has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season and on Friday, in their annual preseason scrimmage, the Bruins certainly looked the part. With three D-1 commitments on the field (Talon Marsh to Montana State and Austin Buehler, Hayden Opitz to Montana) the Bruins looked sharp on both sides of the ball but especially on defense.
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Running back
HELENA — Matthew Burgess, Duncan Kraft and Baxter Tuggle are not only teammates, they’re best friends. All three arrived at Carroll as members of the Saints’ 2019 recruiting class, and as running backs, have spent tons of time around each other the last three years. “It’s a...
KULR8
The Legend of Zelda: After 4 years, Helena family reunited with missing cat found in Nevada
A reunion four years in the making happened in Helena on Aug. 13. For four years, Zoey Goreçki, now age 11, waited for her black and white cat Zelda to come home. One day, she was on vacation when she got a call from her mom. “I called her...
Capitol landscape crew still in contract negotiations with state of Montana
When you visit the Montana State Capitol in the summer, you notice the lawns, floral displays and the rest of the grounds. The people tasked with maintaining all of that are landscape technicians.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Helena selects finalists for open city commission seat
Helena leaders have narrowed down the field of candidates to fill a vacant position on the Helena City Commission.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men injured in shooting in Helena
On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
I-90 crash snarls traffic on Homestake Pass
A crash was reported on Friday, August, 19 on Interstate 90 Eastbound on Homestake pass near the Homestake exit.
