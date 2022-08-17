Read full article on original website
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
Gov. Gianforte, state law enforcement leaders hold press conference discussing fentanyl crisis in Montana
FOUR CORNERS, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with state law enforcement leaders, held a press conference Friday in Four Corners to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Montana. At the press conference with Gov. Gianforte was Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby, chief administrator of the Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin, senator Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosedale.
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Governor honoring veterans for their service
Montana's veterans and their families have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms and even after their service, many continue to go above and beyond to help their communities. "We live in the greatest country on earth and in large part because of your sacrifice," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Wyoming, including the following. county, Fremont. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT. *...
Montana State's coaches, academics led Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones to commit
BOZEMAN — Adam Jones is a Missoula native, grew up a Montana Grizzlies fan, has friends on the UM football team and was recruited by its coaches. Jones didn’t just choose a different school, he chose UM’s arch rival. Jones committed to Montana State on Tuesday. A...
