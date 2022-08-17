ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Basketball Announces Exhibition Game Against Truman State on Nov. 2

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Purdue will host Truman State before officially tipping off the 2022-23 college basketball season. The team is 27-0 in exhibition games under head coach Matt Painter.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball team will play Truman State for an exhibition game inside Mackey Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Boilermakers will use the matchup as a final tuneup before their season opener against Milwaukee Panthers.

Tipoff time and television designation for the contest will be announced at a later date.

After last season's 86-64 victory over the University of Indianapolis before the start of the season, Purdue is 27-0 in exhibition games under coach Matt Painter . The team has also won nine straight exhibition games by at least 19 points.

Truman State finished with a 20-10 overall record during the 2021-22 season, including a 13-6 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

After losing in the second round of the GLVC tournament, the Bulldogs earned a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship. The team was upset 73-68 by the No. 5-seeded University of Missouri-St. Louis — a division rival.

Purdue, coming off a 29-8 season ending in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, will tip off its nonconference slate on Tuesday, Nov. 8 — less than a week following its exhibition with Truman State.

Rising juniors Mason Gillis and Zach Edey are the only two starters returning from last season for the Boilermakers. Edey led the team in rebounds a year ago and was second with 14.4 points per game, behind only Jaden Ivey. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic were the only other scorers to average double-digit points during the 2021-22 season.

Gillis was one of five players on the Purdue roster to shoot more than 40% from the 3-point line. He made nearly half of his shots from the field and hit on 85% of his attempts from the foul line.

The Boilermakers brought in four freshmen in the 2022 recruiting class and also welcomed Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr. to the team this offseason.

FOX59

Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle. […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
