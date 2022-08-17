NFL Draft Bible's Scouting Profile for Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson

Kentucky landed highly sought-after transfer wide receiver Tayvion Robinson after he decided to leave Virginia Tech. The Wildcats are looking for explosive playmakers on the outside to replace the loss of Wan'Dale Robinson. The incoming Robinson could serve as a catalyst for Rich Scangarello's offense and improve his NFL stock in doing so.

Recently, Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible released their NFL Draft Profile on Robinson. Which you can see below.

One-Liner:

A nuanced route runner with impressive change of direction and ability after the catch, Tayvion Robinson’s severely limited play strength permeates every aspect of his game; he can develop into a gadget receiver-running back hybrid with value as a returner.

Evaluation:

Virginia Tech’s 2020 offense featured NFL prospects at almost every skill position. The Hokies’ top statistical pass-catcher last year was Tayvion Robinson, a high school athlete who had not fully transitioned to receiver until arriving on his college campus. An impressive athlete, the Virginia native complements his decent speed with sudden lateral agility and change of direction ability. Robinson is an advanced route runner who employs salesmanship in his releases and up the route stem to freeze defenders and force false steps. Similarly, he manipulates his gait and pace to lull opponents to sleep. At the top of his stem, Robinson makes quick breaks without telegraphing. He often uses his hands to long-arm defensive backs. After his cuts, Robinson gets his head around quickly to search for the pass. He boasts reliable hands and is competitive at the catch point, often high-pointing the ball. What’s more, his notable hand-eye coordination and ball-tracking ability work in conjunction with his impressive body control to adjust to errant throws. After the catch, Robinson has a knack for making the first defender miss. He typically anticipates oncoming tacklers and wins with shiftiness, vision and well-timed cuts. As a blocker, Robinson displays sufficient effort to serve as a hindrance to opponents. He is a proven returner with potential as a satellite or gadget weapon; he would be a mismatch out of the backfield. While the offensive weapon has an inherently exciting playstyle, his ceiling is limited by several glaring weaknesses. First and foremost, Robinson has a slight frame which directly impacts his play strength. Further, his straight-line speed is underwhelming. His high pad level exacerbates concerns around his speed and power. The talented receiver’s stiff ankles pose questions about his development. While nuanced as a route runner, Robinson’s hesitations often surrender his chest to defenders. What’s more, he struggles to separate without forcing false steps. Likewise, he cannot always maintain separation or capitalize on mistakes he lures opponents into. The intriguing pass-catcher is not able to stack defensive backs if untouched. When faced with contact to his frame, Robinson is unable to separate and is even shoved to the ground at times. The Virginia native’s attempts to use his hands as a route runner are often unsuccessful due to his concerning play strength. Moreover, the offensive weapon jogs too many of his routes. At the catch point, Robinson’s hands are unreliable through contact. Despite his effort as a blocker, Robinson is a liability in that area. He often oversets and takes poor or hesitant angles to engagement. He cannot control opponents even after landing hands; conversely, they often outreach and work through him. His role at the next level is unclear. An exciting playmaker for the Hokies in 2020, Tayvion Robinson’s route running, ability after the catch and clean change of direction make him an intriguing prospect with potential on special teams. That said, he does not have the play strength or size to line up as a true pass-catcher. He is currently a developmental piece; he can develop into a satellite running back-wide receiver hybrid with return value at the next level.

Grade:

7th Round

Background:

Born October 1st to parents Christian and Najya Pernell, Tayvion Robinson was a stellar all-around athlete at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a high school junior, Robinson earned first-team All-Tidewater honors in football and basketball. That year, he totaled 1,635 yards and 21 touchdowns as a quarterback-running back-wide receiver hybrid. Robinson was named the 2017-2018 Virginian-Pilot Male Athlete of the Year. After his final season, the talented athlete was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 344th-ranked 2019 recruit nationally, the 19th-overall athlete in the class and the 11th-best Virginia recruit in his year. As a true freshman at Virginia Tech, Robinson played in all 11 games with seven starts. He tied for second on the team with 31 receptions. He also recorded 404 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, 11 rushes for 139 yards and 13 punt returns for 185 yards. He was named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Freshman First Team as a punt returner. In 2020, Robinson started all 11 of the Hokies’ contests. He led the team with 38 receptions and 592 yards. His three receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team. The all-around offensive weapon also carried the ball seven times for 48 yards; he returned 10 punts for 21 yards. Robinson is majoring in human development. Transferred to Kentucky from Virginia Tech in 2022.

Robinson will likely be a week one start for Kentucky as they open their season on September 3rd at 7 pm ET against Miami (O