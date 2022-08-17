Where is Oakley Carlson? The search continues for the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Grays Harbor County, Washington more than a year ago. Detectives still believe there are people with information who have not told what they know. That includes Oakley's father. He's walking free despite being handed a 12-month sentence back in March. Six months ago, Andrew Carlson was sentenced for child endangerment with a controlled substance. For months, he sat in jail refusing to reveal information about Oakley's whereabouts. In early August, he became eligible for early release and walked out of jail one night at 1 a.m. What he's up to now is anyone's guess, but the search for Oakley Carlson is not over. And the woman who raised her isn't losing hope.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO