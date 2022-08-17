Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
q13fox.com
Semi driver killed after crashing into bridge columns on I-5 near Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. - A semi-truck driver was killed after crashing into the support columns of a bridge Monday morning on Interstate 5 near Tumwater. According to the Washington State Patrol, southbound I-5 was closed just before 8:00 a.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Ave SW. The left lane reopened just...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Centralia After Crash Also Accused in 100 MPH Chase in June, Attempted Robbery in March
Bail has been set at a total of $500,000 for Damien J. Madison, 24, of Chehalis, who is accused of crashing into a power pole in Centralia on Saturday then fleeing into the Skookumchuck River in an attempt to escape arrest on multiple outstanding warrants from other Lewis County cases.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Sirens: Tools Stolen; Disorderly Conduct; Rape; Vehicle Accidents
• Just after 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, there was a report of a tire slashing that occurred in the 2100 block of North National Avenue a couple days prior. • At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, a “hostile” man was reported in a drive-thru in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue. The man reportedly “started calling the store and calling them names and told them to check their cars.” No damage to cars on the property was reported.
KXRO.com
Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday
Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
KXRO.com
Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino
A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Olympia Man Who Died After Pierce County Wreck Friday Night Has Been Identified
An Olympia man who died following a three-vehicle wreck in south Pierce County Friday night has been identified, according to Washington State Patrol. Trinidad H. Ruiz, 77, died at Tacoma General Hospital. The two other drivers, a 27-year-old man from Graham and a 31-year-old man from Roy, were not injured, according to State Patrol.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners
As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can, court docs say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest. After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a...
Officer shoots, kills armed man in parking lot of Olympia Starbucks
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer Monday morning. According to OPD spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to the Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. for a “disorderly conduct” call. Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks.
KXRO.com
Free fares for some on Pacific Transit System
Students and veterans ride free on Pacific Transit. Pacific Transit System announced a change that removes fares for certain transit riders. In the announcements, students will ride free on any routes within the Pacific Transit System thanks to a special grant the agency received. The “zero fare” rides are available...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
KOMO News
USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead
ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
q13fox.com
Oakley Carlson's father released from jail as reward grows to $75,000 for missing 5-year-old girl
Where is Oakley Carlson? The search continues for the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Grays Harbor County, Washington more than a year ago. Detectives still believe there are people with information who have not told what they know. That includes Oakley's father. He's walking free despite being handed a 12-month sentence back in March. Six months ago, Andrew Carlson was sentenced for child endangerment with a controlled substance. For months, he sat in jail refusing to reveal information about Oakley's whereabouts. In early August, he became eligible for early release and walked out of jail one night at 1 a.m. What he's up to now is anyone's guess, but the search for Oakley Carlson is not over. And the woman who raised her isn't losing hope.
USPS driver delivering Amazon packages dies when truck goes over embankment near Elma
ELMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old male delivery driver was killed when his United States Postal Service mail truck drove about 65 feet down an embankment near Elma. The crash occurred along state Route 8 near milepost 4. Both directions of the highway were blocked but have since reopened. State...
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Comments / 2