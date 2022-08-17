ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elma, WA

Elma, WA
Sirens: Tools Stolen; Disorderly Conduct; Rape; Vehicle Accidents

• Just after 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, there was a report of a tire slashing that occurred in the 2100 block of North National Avenue a couple days prior. • At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, a “hostile” man was reported in a drive-thru in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue. The man reportedly “started calling the store and calling them names and told them to check their cars.” No damage to cars on the property was reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday

Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
KXRO.com

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
OLALLA, WA
KING 5

Officer shoots, kills armed man in parking lot of Olympia Starbucks

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer Monday morning. According to OPD spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to the Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. for a “disorderly conduct” call. Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Free fares for some on Pacific Transit System

Students and veterans ride free on Pacific Transit. Pacific Transit System announced a change that removes fares for certain transit riders. In the announcements, students will ride free on any routes within the Pacific Transit System thanks to a special grant the agency received. The “zero fare” rides are available...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified

The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
ELMA, WA
KOMO News

USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead

ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ELMA, WA
q13fox.com

Oakley Carlson's father released from jail as reward grows to $75,000 for missing 5-year-old girl

Where is Oakley Carlson? The search continues for the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Grays Harbor County, Washington more than a year ago. Detectives still believe there are people with information who have not told what they know. That includes Oakley's father. He's walking free despite being handed a 12-month sentence back in March. Six months ago, Andrew Carlson was sentenced for child endangerment with a controlled substance. For months, he sat in jail refusing to reveal information about Oakley's whereabouts. In early August, he became eligible for early release and walked out of jail one night at 1 a.m. What he's up to now is anyone's guess, but the search for Oakley Carlson is not over. And the woman who raised her isn't losing hope.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA

