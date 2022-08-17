ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country.

The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.

The plane arrived in Tulsa Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. from Germany.

A flight plan has not been filed for its next journey, but the plane was loaded with cargo when it landed in Tulsa.

Tulsa airport seeing increase in passenger travel

TULSA, Okla. — Passenger travel is once again back to pre-pandemic levels at Tulsa International Airport. Airport officials released passenger numbers for the month of July, which show numbers are slightly better than what they were in July 2019. Andrew Pierini with the Tulsa airport said other airports are...
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge

TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
