Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday
SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.
An 'explosion of ghost guns' appear on Sacramento's streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a drastic uptick in ghost guns flooding the streets of Sacramento. But it’s the hands these guns are ending up in which is most concerning to Sacramento Police. A gun shot is a sound that makes the community shiver, but this one is...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
KCRA.com
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon. According to police, officers went to Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV. The […]
Pair Who Vanished on Same Day, in Same Area as Kiely Rodni Are Found Dead
A former couple who went missing on the same day and in the same area as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead near a car Wednesday, police said. Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, had disappeared Aug. 6 on their drive back from a car show in Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said their bodies were discovered in Nevada County, California outside of a car that slammed down an embankment. The sheriff’s department only tentatively identified Zavala due to his wounds. The last text sent from either of them was around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 to Pantoja’s current boyfriend, in which she said she would be home in half an hour, and then she stopped sharing her location around 11:30 p.m., FOX News reports. The former couple, who remained friends after breaking up, went missing about 23 hours before Rodni vanished along with her SUV from a massive party at a nearby campground. However, authorities have said they don’t believe the cases are connected.Read it at FOX News
KCRA.com
Person found dead at site of RV fire in Sacramento. Police investigating incident as a homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a person was discovered dead at the scene of a fire that burned several RVs on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The fires started before 3:30 p.m on the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue near Power...
KCRA.com
Yuba City family questions law enforcement effort in finding their sister
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family has questions for law enforcement after it took almost two weeks to find two people who never returned home from a day trip and were later found dead. Former classmates found the bodies of Juan Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 28,...
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) are responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the fire […]
actionnewsnow.com
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
